Frederica Academy soccer player Lucy Worthy signed her scholarship paperwork to attend Washington & Lee University in Virginia on Friday afternoon.
Her mother, father and sister joined her at the table. She also had a room full of teachers, students, and other people there to support her.
Worthy’s coach from United Soccer Alliance Luis Torres also made the journey up from Jacksonville to see her sign.
She said it meant a lot that he made the drive up and felt blessed to have him.
“I just feel lucky that he came into my life and was able to mentor and coach me,” Worthy said. “He’s such a positive person and makes you feel okay if you mess up. He wants you to chase your dreams and do what you’re supposed to do.”
Torres has coached multiple players from Frederica Academy, including Morgan Brian, who is a member of the United States Women’s National Team.
He said that Brian told him to congratulate her and included a story that had everyone laughing.
Torres told Bryan that he was making the trip up and said that she called Worthy a sweet girl.
He chuckled during this part of the story and said, “that’s because you’ve never played against her. She would tear your head off in a game.”
Torres said that Worthy, along with the other players he worked with from Frederica have this sense of commitment and passion for the game.
With someone who has a lot of experience coaching, he gave Worthy a massive compliment about her game and compared her to the former Knight.
“The biggest thing between Morgan and Lucy, I don’t know who is tougher,” Torres said. “I think this is one of the toughest women I’ve ever coached in my life.”
Worthy’s toughness is something that stands her apart from others, and Torres said that is one of the things he will always remember about her.
“ For me, I’m always going to remember this amazing player that sacrificed everything she had for this game,” Torres said. “She is the epitome of sacrifice to me. The fact that she drives down to Jacksonville— two, three, four times a week, an hour and forty-five minutes each way to train, play, and work hard. I couldn’t be more proud of her, and I know Morgan is proud of her as well.”
Worthy took the podium after Torres to thank everyone for helping her mold into the person and player she is today.
She specifically thanked her mom for all the hours she sacrificed to help make her dreams a reality.
“The most important thank you is for my mom,” Worthy said. “There aren’t enough thank you’s for the countless times my mom’s driven me to Jacksonville for practice or spent her whole weekend taking me to games. The selflessness, commitment, and support my mom had for me during this entire recruiting process are what got me to this point. She believed in me when I didn’t.”
Worthy said that the recruiting process was surreal, but was happy with her choice.
“The whole process was difficult for me, but finally getting to the end and feeling like I picked the right place feels amazing,” Worthy said. “The school I picked personally it’s in a beautiful area near the Blue Ridge mountains, and it has everything I want with soccer and academics.”
Worthy plans on majoring in biology at Washington & Lee while she and said she could either go the pre-med route or possibly get a master’s in pathology.
Some athletes have aspirations to go pro in their sports, but with Worthy, she likes soccer because it’s fun. She said it also is a good stress reliever for her.
“Soccer has always been something fun for me and stress relief,” Worthy said. “It gives me something to work for but not necessarily as a career because I’m also passionate about my biology and my academics.”