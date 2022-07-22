The facelift of Glynn County Stadium is nearly complete.
The Glynn County Board of Education voted to install turf at the stadium and practice fields at Brunswick High and Glynn Academy in a January meeting, and the epicenter of the $3.7 million ESPLOST project is set to be done by the first weekend of August.
The old grass that adorned the field has been dug up, the new synthetic turf has been installed, the field lines have been drawn, and the end zones have been painted vibrant shades of red and blue — the Terrors occupying the south side nearest the athletic office, and the Pirates on the north end.
FieldTurf, a Calhoun-based company responsible for every turf surface in the NFL and MLS, has handled the installation, and Glynn County athletic director Steve Waters has been thrilled by the results thus far.
“I think the vision of the product is turning into reality now, and the product looks just as good in person as it did on paper six months ago,” Waters said. “The quality of the turf is second to none, and I think with the amount of multi-purpose use we can put on this field now is going to be a great thing for our community.”
The new turf is already scheduled for one such showcase, the inaugural Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic — a three-day, seven-game event featuring contests between top programs from two prep football hotbeds that is set to begin Sept. 8.
Estimations originally pegged the turf instillation at the stadium to be complete by July 15, but minor setbacks pushed the date back a few weeks. But with just finishing touches left to complete, the project is still on track to be complete well ahead the Glynn Academy scrimmage.
“With everything right now, the supply chain is challenging,” Waters said. “The good news is, the company that’s doing the field has been upfront with us since Day 1.
“We’ve had some issues with getting rock here and getting sand here, so it’s delayed a little bit, but other than the normal supply chain issues, we really haven’t had any issues and the communication has been great.”
“As far as the stadium goes, we’re certainly going to be ready for the scrimmage on August 12.”
As of Friday, the cosmetic touchups left remaining at the stadium were limited to football hashmarks and numbers, lettering in the end zone, and the midfield logo.
Glynn Academy’s red end zone will feature white lettering with a black outline, while Brunswick’s blue will be the canvas for white letters with gold outline.
As for the center logo: “It will say ‘Glynn County Stadium,’ and it will have a replica of the college football national championship logo in the center,” Waters said. “It looks really cool. It’s a black circle, and in the middle it’s white with the college football logo in it.”
The turf practice fields at both high schools are not much further behind, scheduled to be completed by the end of August.
Just weeks from seeing the project realized, Waters couldn’t help but be impressed by the results thus far.
“I certainly had high hopes, but now that I see it with my eyes, I’m kind of breathing a sigh of relief that the product is as advertised,” Waters said. “The quality of the product is certainly second to none as far as the safety to athletes and the appearance, the aesthetic is certainly eye-opening — the red and the blue end zones are just amazing. I think it’s just a clean look. I think the community is really going to enjoy coming to games to see it.”