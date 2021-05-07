Eli Fritchman is the latest in a long line of athletes that have made a large impact in multiple sports at Frederica Academy.
An all-region guard for the hardwood, an all-state receiver on the Knights’ state runner-up football team, and now the leading scorer and captain of a Frederica soccer team a win away from a semifinals appearance, Fritchman has looked to make the most of his senior season following the abbreviated spring of 2020.
Of course, playing multiple sports isn’t exactly uncommon at an independent school like Frederica Academy. Students are often encouraged to use their athletic prowess to assist the various programs in any way possible.
But it’s rare that a player excels in each domain the way Fritchman has, especially his particular combination of sports.
Hollis Veal played football, basketball and baseball for the Knights — as did Harry Veal. There have been plenty of two-sports athletes. Fritchman looked up to those guys in previous classes, and he’s carved himself a spot in the same echelon.
“I really think just playing since middle school, and watching the older guys, how they lead, and how they contribute, I’ve just learned from them and taken notes,” Fritchman said.
Only Fritchman and soccer co-captain Bryce Reilly suit up for Frederica’s football, basketball and soccer programs, and Fritchman has been forced to assume more of the leadership role on the pitch with Reilly out of the lineup recovering from a broken toe suffered during basketball season.
Despite a constantly shuffling lineup, the Knights have compiled a 9-3 record on the season following a first-round victory over the Cottage School that saw Fritchman explode for six goals in a rare double hat trick.
Reilly returned to the Knights’ lineup a couple of games before the start of the state playoffs, and the team has found its stride now fully healthy for the first time this season.
“Not having Bryce, the other captain, was really hard,” Fritchman said. “He’s really helped us. A couple of our losses earlier was due to not having people, so I think now having a full team is going to help us a lot. I think we’re ready.
“But I think it also helped having people out because we got to rotate in younger people so they got experience early on.”
While the early season injuries may have helped the Knights’ depth, it undoubtedly cost the team a few spots in the GISA playoff seedings. As a result, Frederica m ust take a more than 300-mile trip to Atlanta to face off against Cristo Rey in the quarterfinals Saturday at 1 p.m.
Don’t expect Fritchman to be deterred though. He is just six months removed from winning three straight away games with the football team en route to a berth in the state championship game.
An underdog is just a mindset.
“You’ve got to expect to win,” Fritchman said. “You really have to go in there full mindset that you’re going to win and not shy down. A lot of the times, you’re playing the higher seed, and you just can’t get down.”