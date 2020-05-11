Frederica Academy’s William Brock was recently named recipient of the Morris C. Johnson Academic Athlete Award courtesy the GISA Coaches Association.
The purpose of the award is to recognize senior athletes within the GISA who have excelled in athletics as well as in the classroom. Among the criteria for nomination, the student-athlete must be within the top 10 percent of his or her senior class, hold a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75, and score at least 1800 on the SAT or an equivalent score on the ACT.
Brock obviously meets the academic requirements, and additional weight in the decision process was given to participation in all- region and all-state awards.
As a three-sport athlete, Brock was well-positioned to earn the award. He was voted to the Region 2-3A All-Region Team in cross country, helping the boys win the region title. He also played soccer and kicked for the Frederica Academy football team.
Additionally, Brock was awarded a $12,000 scholarship from the St. Simons Island Rotary Club.
Brock will receive $3,000 a year in finical aid each year over the next four years as long as he maintain’s a GPA of at least 2.5 as a full-time student.