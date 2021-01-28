Triplett named to MaxPreps Freshman All-America Team
Every prep football fan in southeast Georgia is surely familiar with the talents of Frederica Academy’s freshman phenomenon Jordan Triplett at this point.
Now the GISA All-State selection has entered the national consciousness, earning an exclusive spot on the 2020 MaxPreps High School Football Freshman All-America Team.
Triplett was one of the two running backs featured on the first team offense following one of the most productive seasons by any freshman running back in the nation. Despite starting the year as a reserve, and a canceled game for Frederica, Triplett rushed for 1,865 yards and 21 touchdowns and recorded more than 200 additional all-purpose yards.
“He had over 2,000 yards as a freshman — that’s amazing,” said Knights head coach Brandon Derrick. “Some people don’t get 2,000 yards in their career, and he had it in his first season.”
Eschewing his age and experience, Triplett took over following an injury to Frederica’s starter and tallied five 200-yard rushing performances in the final seven games to help his team to the Class 3A state championship game in Macon.
Constantly striving for improvement, Triplett often got better as games went along, and as the season went along. That pattern has carried over to the offseason with Triplett, who is already looking to surpass his first-year success.
“He’s going to be special, I think,” Derrick said. “He works hard, not only in the classroom but the weight room — he’s getting himself prepared for next year already. He’s doing everything he can to get ready for next year and exceed what he did this year.”
MaxPreps has recognized the country’s top prep football players at the conclusion of the season each year since 2006. Triplett is with impressive company as past members of the High School Football Freshman All-America Team have included Leonard Fournette, Christian Kirk, Nick Bosa, Trevor Lawrence and JT Daniels.
Derrick has seen his fair share of special athletes pass through Frederica Academy during his coaching tenure; four-star recruits Jaylin Simpson and Ja’Shawn Sheffield the most high-profile of which.
Triplett still has three years remaining in his high school career, but Derrick believes he’s well on his way to setting the bar even higher.
“I think he’s ahead of the curve as a freshman,” Derrick said. “Coming in, I think he was a little hesitant at the beginning, but as the season wore on, you could tell — almost like he was a junior by the end of the season. He knew where to run, who to get behind, what to do, where to get his eyes, where to get his feet set, how to get his body turned.
“He’s become a complete player. I’ve got to do a better job next year getting him the ball out of the backfield, throwing to him in the passing game a little bit more. But this year, as far as looking where he’s at, I think he’s a little more developed than some of those guys were coming up.”