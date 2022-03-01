Frederica’s William Jobe earns all-state selection
With the basketball season over in the Golden Isles for the Brunswick, Glynn Academy and Frederica Academy basketball teams, the all-region and all-state teams have been announced.
Brunswick
Having finished the season 14-11, 6-6 and knocked out of the region tournament in the play-in game by cross-town rivals Glynn Academy, the Pirates missed the playoffs for the first time in over 10 years. Camarion Johnson was named to the all-region first team. Saje Alston and Riyon Rankin were named to the all-region second team. Rounding out the honorable mentions for the Pirates are Patrick Leggett and Jason Newmans.
Glynn Academy
The Terrors basketball finished in third place region in the region after finishing the season 19-9, 6-6. Starting with knocking out cross-own rivals Brunswick, Glynn earned a berth to the Class 6A playoffs, taking on Westlake on the road. The team lost 62-60 in the final minute, ending the teams season. Quay Dickens was named the Defensive Player of the Year for his perimeter defense and guarding the opposing teams best player. Tyson Rooks earned first team all-region honors and fellow forward Maurice Walden earned second team all-region. The Terrors had three all honorable mentions in Tyi Ivey, Tray Dickens, and David Prince.
Frederica Academy
The Knights finished its season with an Elite Eight appearance, finishing the season 18-8, 5-3. Frederica finished second in the region tournament losing to St. Andrew’s, the eventual 2022 GISA 3A State Champions. Four Knights were named to the all-region team in William Jobe, Bryce Reilly, Vic Riden and Jordan Triplett.
With the GISA season over, William Jobe was one of five players named unanimously to the all-state team after his 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.5 blocks a game average. Vic Riden received votes to the all-state team but fell just short.