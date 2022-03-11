Frederica Academy freshman phenom Jack Roberts is set to compete in the most prestigious event in junior golf next week in the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley.
But first Golfweek’s top-ranked golfer in the Class of 2025 warmed up for the tournament by finishing second in the 2022 Dustin Johnson World Junior held at TPC Myrtle Beach last weekend.
One of only two freshman in a field made up of the top 60 players in the nation, Roberts battled back from a five-stroke deficit in the final round to take senior University of Virginia commit Ben James to a playoff.
“First day, I hit it pretty solid and didn’t end up making a lot of putts, and I think I was like five back after that,” Roberts said. “Still in contention, I guess. Then I shot I pretty stress-free 67, 5 under, and the leader Ben James shot 5 under, so I was still five back going into the final round.”
Playing in the second to last group on the final day of the tournament, Roberts let the course come to him. After starting his round with a bogey, Roberts evened his round with a birdie on No. 5 and made the turn before a bogey on No. 11 set him back to 1 over.
But with the leaders struggling a bit on a tough playing course, Roberts knew he would have a chance if he could just finish at even par. He did one better, birding Nos. 15 and 18 to close the round at 1-under 71.
“I was five back, which is very unlikely against like Ben James and Caleb Surratt to come back from that deficit,” Roberts said. “But I kept looking at the leaderboard every other hole to see how I was. I like looking at leaderboards to see where I am because sometimes I feel like I go for things too much. If I’m right in it, maybe I don’t have to play as aggressive.”
Roberts nearly won outright against James, who had a difficult round, bogeying four of his first six holes before birding No. 9 to salvage a 3 over at the turn. However, the relief was short-lived with the leader double bogeying No. 10.
James managed a pair of birdies before another double bogey on No. 15 set him back once more. But James sank a clutch birdie putt on No. 18 to tie Roberts at 6-under 210 for the tournament, sending the event to a playoff.
Unfortunately for Roberts, after making up the large deficit, he sliced his tee shot left on the first hole of the playoff, while James set himself on the center of the fairway, and he could never recover.
Roberts is never satisfied when he’s not hoisting the trophy at the end of an event, but in retrospect, he’s happy with how the weekend turned out.
“Going into that week, I wanted to win, but I didn’t really think I was going to,” Roberts said. “So anything top 5 or something around there would be a good finish with that competition. It was a really good field.”
Playing in premiere events is hardly novel for Roberts any longer, but he enjoyed his first experience at a tournament hosted by Johnson, who was formerly the top-ranked golfer in the world.
Johnson was on hand during the practice round and held a clinic providing tips to the field in attendance before departing to compete in The Players Championship.
Roberts is proving to play his best golf on the biggest stages. The 14-year-old has already won a pair of Future Masters and the Southern Junior Championship in the past few years.
At this point, Roberts is using prep competition as a chance to just have a good time out on the course.
“High school golf is just kind of like, you go out there, have fun, and try to put up a good round,” Roberts said. “In tournaments, you need to put up a good round, so you’re just more focused.
“Usually in high school golf, you get to play with more of your buddies. I wouldn’t say you don’t care about it, but you just don’t really care. You’re just having fun in high school golf.”
At Frederica Academy’s annual invitational held this week at Osprey Cove, confidence exuded from Roberts, who nonchalantly lounged on his bag and scrolled his phone while waiting to tee off on the backside of the course. He snacked on chips as he strolled to the green and knocked down a putt en route to a ho-hum round of 70.
“I’m just more confident in every aspect of my game,” Roberts said. “Now, I feel like I can hit shots that I want to. I feel like last year, I was just an average golfer — not average, but now I can hit the shots that I could see me hitting.”
The ultimate test of Roberts’ game will come March 17-19 when he tees off against an elite field of the best amateur golfers from around the world at Sage Valley with a Gold Jacket on the line.