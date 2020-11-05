Frederica Academy’s girls cross country team could be peaking at the right time as the Knights will compete for a state title on Saturday.
The girls took him the GISA Region 2-3A title on Oct. 20 and now turn their attention to the state meet.
Last season the girls fell by one point to Augusta Prep, which left a bad taste in their mouths. While they’ve only run in five races this year, the Knights are undefeated as they’ve handily defeated their opponents.
In their opening meet on Sept. 3, the girls defeated second-place Camden County by 13 points. The Knights also defeated a tough South Effingham team on Sept. 24 by three points for the victory.
Coach Al Stasko said it’s because of their dedication they’ve defeated teams from larger schools.
“It goes back to the kids being very dedicated and doing what I’m asking them to do,” Stasko said. “I try to work it where we’re doing our training, and building up to regions and building up to state. Hopefully, I did it right where they’re peaking at the right time.”
All of the Knights’ runners have performed well this season, with the lowest runner always finishing inside the top 25. Two of the Knights’ strongest runners are a pair of juniors, Ellie Runyan and Josie Brock.
These two have gone head to head all season, and Stasko said they’re a unique pair.
“Well, they’re an interesting pair because they’re very competitive against each other,” Stasko said. “They’re team-oriented. They also play soccer, and basically, they’ve been doing that all year long. They’ve come to my practice and then go to soccer practice. It’s amazing that they’re not run down, but they’re smart.”
All season long, the two have been Frederica’s top runners. Both girls haven’t finished outside the top five in any of the five runs this season.
“They are the leaders. They come in one and two or one race — they even came in tied together. They came in side by side,” Stasko said. “I keep telling them if we’re going to win state, they got to be up there in the top five girls at state.”
The two girls said that has been their goal this season, and they said the team is more determined than ever.
“Personally, this season has gone well because we have won all of our races, and we have worked hard to become faster, and our training pays off in our races,” Runyan said. “We feel like this season our team came into the season in a lot better shape than the previous season, and we think our team is more determined to win state this year after placing second by a hair in last year’s state meet. We also feel a lot closer as a team, which helps keep everyone motivated and in check with each other.”
With only losing by one point last year, Stasko and the girls said it left a bad taste in their mouth because they had a chance to win. However, they’re going above and beyond this season to be ready.
“We feel like our team has learned to push ourselves harder and work together rather than focus on our individual goals to succeed as a team,” Brock said. “We have also learned to worry about our placing in meets and not so much our times because cumulative places are what have made us undefeated.”
Even though the girls are undefeated, Stasko said he feels like he hasn’t seen their best yet this season, and that could come on Saturday.
“I think at state that’ll show that they’re really pumped, and they’re looking forward to Saturday,” Stasko said. “...sometimes I feel like they could do a little bit better. We’ll have to wait and see. I’m very proud of this team this year, the way they’re working hard in practice and anything I throw at them, they do, they don’t question it.”
Frederica’s girls will look to finish the season undefeated and with a state title under their belt as they race on Saturday at Middle Georgia State College against the rest of GISA 3A teams.