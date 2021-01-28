Frederica Academy girl’s basketball team has had its fair share of ups and downs this season.
The Lady Knights have overcome an 11-day quarantine period due to COVID-19 while working on growing as a team. They’ve only played four games since Dec. 7, and coach Sarah Helder said it feels like they’re coming out of preseason instead of being in the middle of the year.
“It hurt because we couldn’t practice for 10 days — I think it was 11 days, we actually went without a practice,” Helder said. “I think that to not even be able to work out, condition or anything, we came back, and we were really rusty last week. I feel like we’re kind of starting over in preseason.
“This is our fourth game we played since, I think, like Dec. 7. So a lot of it is just shaking the rust off, and again, with ball-handling and turning the ball over, it’s just because we haven’t been in the gym, we haven’t been in practice.”
The Lady Knights fell to St. Andrews on Tuesday 38-25 and struggled to hold onto the ball as they had 25 turnovers.
Against the Lions, Tiana Jackson, a transfer from McIntosh, led with 14 points. Helder said she’s coming along but really learning the system. She said Jackson is just one of their assets on the team they look to.
“She’s got a lot to learn but doing a great job of figuring out our system, our culture here and kind of what to do,” Helder said. “She’s a great asset. We got Sophie (Price), who is a good asset. We got a lot of ninth-graders who are good assets. You put all of them together — we’re just young and inexperienced together. Tiana is a good player, and she’s continuing to work. So I think she’ll get better each week, and we will see a lot of improvement.”
While Frederica struggled, they did show bright spots throughout the game, especially down the stretch.
“That’s something we hit on is — we don’t give up,” Helder said. “If we’re down by 20 or if we’re up by 20, we don’t give up. That’s what I told them, I said, the last two minutes of the game, yall played as hard as you can play and couldn’t be more proud of that.”
Many of the Knights’ struggles come from having a very young team as they have 11 freshmen and one eighth-grader — who starts for them.
“One of our guards is an eighth-grader — we got a lot of freshmen,” Helder said. “So I think just them getting experience against older players is good. They had to knock down shooters that we got out on, and that was kind of our game plan from the last time we played. We have to do a better job taking care of the ball.”
Their COVID-19 quarantine period was challenging with having such a young team, but Helder said it’s presented a lot of teaching moments.
“You get what is handed to you, and we can’t control the circumstances of things, but we can control how we react to it,” Helder said. “So we’re just kind of working on things that we can control, and it’s a great lesson for the kids just in life. Things that are going to happen that are out of our control, we need to respond to it, how we can respond, and that’s kind of been our game plan.
“We’re just young, and we’re going to make mistakes. So we just got to keep getting better. We talked about — it’s like a ladder, we just got to keep climbing the ladder, and I felt like we kind of stayed stagnant Tuesday night instead of getting better.”
Helder said a few times how much this team has grown from last year. After going 0-20, the Lady Knights are already making strides with three wins under their belts.
“We’ve grown a ton since last year. I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Helder said. “I think to have the season that we had last year and come back, and they work hard every day in practice — they get after it. They are continuing to get better, but we’re just young.
“So it’s just kind of finding the rhythm of things. But I couldn’t be more proud of their effort that they’re putting together every day practicing, and even with games, and not knowing if we’re going to play or not.”
Up next for Frederica will be a home game on Friday against Trinity Christian, with tip-off slated for 5:30 p.m.