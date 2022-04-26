Frederica Academy’s baseball season came to an end Monday in a 10-0, 12-1 sweep at the hands of Dominican Christian in the first round of the GISA Class 3A playoffs.
The Knights managed just eight hits over two games in the postseason opener with their lone run coming on an one-out RBI single from senior Ashton Frankel to trim the deficit to 7-1 in the bottom of the first in Game 2 of the doubleheader.
In Game 1, Dominican Christian took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second before taking on two more runs in the third, one run in the fourth, three in the fifth, and three final runs in the sixth to end the game on run rule.
Dominican Christian scored in bigger outbursts in the second contest, following up its seven-run first inning with a three-run fourth inning and two more in the top of the sixth.
Frederica finishes the season at 11-11, including 5-7 in Region 2-3A, but the year represented a step forward for the young program.
“Some of the goals for the season were to develop as a program, to get some of our younger guys more experience, and to create a winning culture where that was the expectation,” said Knights head coach Tim Orlosky. “We hit several of those goals: we definitely wanted to improve from last year, we wanted to find a way to become more competitive with our peers, which we did. I think overall, the season was a success. Obviously you don’t want to lose the last game of the year, but unless you win a state title, that’s just the way it happens to be.”
A year ago, Frederica went 4-22 with a 1-9 mark in region play before being swept out of the playoffs in the first round by eventual state champions Pinewood Christian.
Entering this season, one of Orlosky’s biggest concerns was the potential immaturity of a program with just two seniors on the roster, but the duo of Frankel and Harry Driggers stepped up in spades to help move Frederica into its future.
“When you have a team that’s that young, and that inexperienced, you’re going to have some ups and downs,” Orlosky said. “You’re going to maybe struggle a little bit with consistency, and that type of mentality where you get to work everyday and you try to pay attention to details, the coaches can provide that vision, but you’re probably going to need a little help from the older guys in your locker room. We were just extremely fortunate we had some of those pieces on our campus at Frederica, where you can kind of intrust your older guys to continue to deliver that message. Ashton and Harry did a wonderful job of that this year.”
Although the Knights’ season ended in the first round once again, the team had a few positives stand out. Frankel capped off his prep career with a 3-for-6 performance over the two-game set, and eighth-grade shortstop Grant Moore showed his promise by going 3-for-5 with a walk and a run scored in his postseason debut.
“I was happy with our progress, happy with how our young guys played, extremely happy with our senior leadership we had with Ashton Frankel and Harry Driggers,” Orlosky said. “They were great for us and great for a young program. I think the character that they displayed, and that expectation of high-character standards, was, and is going to be, really important for us moving forward and creating the culture we want in the locker room.”