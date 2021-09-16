Frederica Academy (1-2) travels to Nahunta to take on the Brantley County Blue Herons (1-2) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Knights were in a similar situation last year after losing to Tiftarea Academy and having a 1-2 record.
However, this year’s team is young, inexperienced, and only has 19 kids suited up to play.
“I think you just have to regroup,” Frederica Academy head coach Brandon Derrick said of the 1-2 start. “We felt pretty much the same last year when we came off the field with Tift. We didn’t do very well, and we gave the game away. When you go back and watch the film we were in the game at times, we just didn’t get off the field on third down and we gave up two big plays. One on fourth down and one on the 50-yard wheel route that we knew they were going to run.
“The biggest thing is challenging each and every one of them to get better out here every day. It’s tough, you got 19 kids. They are tired and you don’t ever get a break. You just go and flip to the other side and you go for two and a half hours. It’s a challenge for them.”
A few of the telling signs of Tift’s victory were the fourth-down stops on Frederica. The Knight’s offense was stopped four times on fourth down.
Coach Derrick knows it could have been a whole different ballgame but didn’t want to dwell on the Tift game anymore.
His focus is on Brantley and getting his players prepared for a matchup that will see Frederica face off against another dual-threat quarterback in Kirkland Cannon.
“He’s young, but he does a really good job of managing the offense,” Derrick said. “He runs the ball well when he has to and doesn’t make a lot of bad decisions. He’s a really good game manager for them on offense, and he’s got the potential to outrun a lot of people. If he busts one he’s going to be hard to catch so we got to keep him contained and we will have to play really well and not let him get all excited and happy.”
In Brantley’s three games so far, Cannon has thrown for 342 yards and three touchdowns to two interceptions. On the ground, he only has 36 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers still won’t stop Derrick and his coaching staff from honing in and making sure Cannon is accounted for on every play.
Frederica’s offensive struggles against Tift hope to be in the pasr, as they face a Blue Heron team that will play man to man, thus leaving opportunities for Bryce Reilly to throw the ball down the field.
“We got to throw the ball a little bit more than what we did,” Derrick said. “We got to be able to attack them down the field some. They are going to play a lot of man to man, we worked on that today with the receivers getting off man to man. They are a good defense, they play well upfront. They are hard to move and their linebackers flow really well. They put pressure on the quarterback.”
Frederica was able to rally off a three-game winning streak after the Tift game last year, this year’s team wants to join the Knights before them.
“Our kids, they want to win and we have a program that has won,” Derrick said. “Winning is kind of a tradition. They are wanting to keep the tradition going, even though we got a lot of things stacked against us with 19 kids. They are working hard and we are going to get them as prepared as we can to go out and hopefully execute and make some plays.”