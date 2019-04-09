The John Drew Smith Tennis Center in Macon will be chocked full of Knights on Monday, as Frederica Academy saw 11 tennis players qualify for the GISA state individual tennis tournament.
Frederica Academy hosted the Region 2-3A Tournament on Monday at the College of Coastal Georgia tennis courts where all but three players in the Knights’ lineup finished among the top 4 in singles and doubles to qualify for the state tournament.
“I’ve been coach since 2009, I think that’s the most we’ve had,” said Frederica head coach Brian Wyrick. “To bring that many players (to state) is really, really awesome.”
Frederica’s Merrill Been won a hotly-contested match 6-3, 7-6 against Payton Edwards of Bulloch Academy to secure the region’s top seed in girls’ singles, and Kate Walbridge rounded out the singles qualifiers as the fourth seed after dropping the third-place match against Westfield’s Kaleigh Isgett.
Bulloch and Frederica’s girls spilt the doubles seeds with Gators taking the No. 1 and No. 4 spots and the Knights’ teams of Rebekah Brooks/Rebecca Tiller and Kelly Quinn/Greta Johnston finishing at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
On the boys side, Alastair Campbell captured the top singles seed with a win over teammate Adam Elsharkawi in the region’s championship match. It’s been an impressive senior campaign for Campbell, who will conclude his prep career a perfect 40-0 against Region 2-3A opponents.
Frederica’s Dylan McHugh also qualified for the state tournament in singles, though it has yet to be decided if he’ll be the third or fourth seed as his third-place match against Westfield’s Connor Shelton was postponed due to inclement weather.
The duo of Logan Bauer and Whitmarsh Tennant will also represent the Knights at the state tournament after the finishing third among the region’s doubles teams.
The first day of the state individual tournament begins Monday and the semis and finals will be held Tuesday.
“You’ve got to come to play to make it to the semifinals,” Wyrick said.