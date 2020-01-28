Frederica swims at state meet

The Frederica Academy varsity and middle school swim teams traveled to Atlanta this past weekend to compete in the GISA State Swim Meet at Georgia Tech.
Thirty-two schools were represented at the meet, and although there were no Knights to place at state, the sheer number of events they qualified for is impressive enough.
Frederica swim coaches considered this year a “growing season” for the varsity girls after losing a trio of seniors from a year ago, and with three swimmers graduating from the middle school, joining four new girls on the team.
Cammie Pope swam the 50, 100, and 200m freestyle, the 50m butterfly on the medley ‘A’ team relay, and anchor in the freestyle ‘A’ relay. Zoe Linert swam the 100m breaststroke, the 50m breaststroke on the medley ‘A’ team relay, and she was the lead-off swimmer on the freestyle ‘A’ relay.
In addition to the 100m backstroke, Charlotte Truett swam the 50m backstroke on the medley ‘A’ team relay, and was second swimmer in the freestyle ‘A’ relay. Chloe Linert swam the 50m freestyle in the medley ‘A’ team relay and was the anchor in the freestyle ‘B’ relay. Helen Arline swam 50m breaststroke on the medley ‘B’ team relay and was the third swimmer on the freestyle ‘A’ relay.
Maddison Moore swam 50m butterfly in the medley ‘B’ team relay and was the second swimmer in the freestyle ‘B’ relay. Holly Lewis swam the 50m backstroke in the medley ‘B’ team relay and was the lead-off swimmer in the freestyle ‘B’ relay. Ella Moore swam the 50m freestyle in the medley ‘B’ team relay and was the third swimmer in the freestyle ‘B’ relay.
Lea Maye Smith represented the girls’ middle school team and swam the 50m and 100m freestyle.
Frederica’s contingent of varsity boys was smaller, but each of the four swimmers qualified in at least two individual events, though just Austin Harmon and JJ Briggs were able to make the trip to Atlanta.
Harmon swam the 50m freestyle and the 100m freestyle, and Briggs won heats in the 100m breaststroke and 100m freestyle.