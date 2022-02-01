Seven members of the Frederica Academy varsity swim team, as well as five members of the middle school swim team, made the trek to Georgia Tech this past weekend to compete in the GISA State Swim Meet.
Each of the Knights’ swimmers earned their respective place with an individual qualifying time, moving on to compete in one of the largest state meets in GISA history with 53 schools and over 360 swimmers in action.
With Olympic hopefuls in the field, the meet saw nine state records were broken in Atlanta.
The Frederica varsity girls relay team started off strong in their first event — the 200-yard medley. With sophomore Ashley Prokop swimming back, sophomore Gillian Sullivan swimming breast, senior Cammie Pope swimming butterfly, and freshman Caroline McGregor swimming freestyle, the Knights secured a sixth-place finish, earning a ribbon and points for the team.
Prokop also produced an impressive display in the 200-yard individual medley relay, swimming into sixth place on the last lap to earn an individual ribbon and more points for the girls varsity swim team.
Overall, Prokop qualified for four individual events, followed by Pope and McGregor, who both qualified for three individual events, and freshman Ava Layne Hennessy, who was in two individual races.
Frederica’s varsity girls wrapped up their competition run with a seventh-place performance in the freestyle relay as the team of Prokop, Pope, McGregor and Hennessy each saw some of their fastest times of the year.
As for the varsity boys, Spencer Sullivan earned a top-10 finish in the 500 freestyle as both he and fellow senior Andrew Kaminer competed in four individual events.
For the first time in school history, Frederica Academy was able to enter a middle school boys medley relay team into the state meet with seventh-grader Case Mitchell swimming back, sixth-grader Johnny McQuade swimming breast, eighth-grader Jimmy McQuade swimming butterfly, and seventh-grader Clay Sproule swimming freestyle. The four earned a top-10 finish.
Jimmy McQuade in particular looked like a star in the making, taking second place out of 76 swimmers in the middle school boys 50-yard freestyle, third place in the 100-yard freestyle, and third place in the 50-yard breaststroke among the four individual events he competed in.
Johnny McQuade, Sproule, Mitchell, and Ava Smith each qualified in two individual events as well.