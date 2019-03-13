Frederica Academy’s girls and boys soccer teams both earned big wins at home Tuesday evening against First Presbyterian Christian Academy.
The Knights’ girls won 8-0 behind a hat trick from Mary Helen Veal. Cate Seymour scored two goals, and Belle Slapikas and Armani Johnson each added scores of their own.
For the boys, it was Eli Fritchman responsible for most of the scoring with three goals in a 8-1 victory. Frichman’s bother Asa also scored a goal and assisted in another, while David Garcia scored two.
Charlie Runyan had a goal and an assist for Frederica, Will Reilly scored a goal, and Dylan McHugh tallied two assists as the boys improved to 5-1 on the season, despite playing below their baseline in terms of keeping the ball, said boys coach Tim O’Sullivan.