For the second time in as many postseasons, the Frederica Academy girls have advanced to the GISA soccer state semifinals.
On the road Monday in Thomasville, Frederica defeated Brookwood 2-1 in double overtime to punch its ticket to Macon.
“I think we dominated or controlled most of the game, unfortunately it just took until the second overtime to put away our chances,” said Frederica girls coach Gabe Gabriel. “For the most part, we had the game under control.”
It was another defensive showcase for the Knights, preventing the Warriors from getting much in the way of clean shot opportunities. As a matter of fact, Brookwood’s lone score was the result of a Frederica own goal with 15:30 remaining in the first half.
But the Knights tied the score before halftime on a goal by Josie Brock, and following a scoreless second half and overtime period, captain Cate Seymour put the match away with a score in the second overtime.
Now, Frederica will compete against Holy Spirit Prep on Friday at 4 p.m. for a spot in the GISA Class 3A championship game Saturday. The Knights also made the semifinals in their last playoff run in 2019. The 2020 postseason was canceled amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it says a lot about our girls and the atmosphere and culture we’ve been able to create with these teams,” Gabriel said. “Most of our seniors and our juniors have been there and come through as a good role model and leaders for our underclassmen coming up.”