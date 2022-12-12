The Frederica Academy football season saw the program go from the doubts of starting 1-5 into a spectacle that highlighted a turnaround that not only won the GIAA Region 4-3A title once more, but gave a team a bye week in the playoffs.
Although things didn’t end the way many Knights had with an 18-14 loss to Deerfield-Windsor in the second round of the playoffs, it was the second half of the regular season -- specifically in region play where the team went 4-0 down the stretch -- that gave head coach Brandon Derrick and eight of his players the highest honors.
“Yeah, I think that played a big toll in it when you go in there and our guys kind of took over the region and the coaches felt like we deserved to have eight guys on that team,” Derrick said. “The way that we played at the end, I thought our kids deserved it.”
The eight players honored by the opposing coaches on the all-region team were seniors Sutton Ellis, Sean Mooney, and Sam Norris, juniors Rico Holmes, Blake Holloway, and Hamp Thompson, and sophomore Hayes Carter.
Junior running back Jordan Triplett earned the highest honor as the Player of the Year as he accumulated 2,913 total yards, 31 touchdowns, and added 54 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
Triplett finished in second for the state player of the year, narrowly behind Briggs Eady of John Milledge.
“He had a really good year and of course, he didn’t play much in the fourth quarters of games because they blew everybody out,” Derrick said. “He ended up winning it and rightfully so, he was a senior and he has had a really good run there and it should have been. Jordan was very deserving.”
Triplett and Thompson were also named to the GIAA all-state teams with Thompson, who accumulated 140 total tackles, caused two fumbles, and tallied two sacks.
“He had a great year on defense. He had to transition from defensive end to inside linebacker,” Derrick said. “Having to learn all of it and read the keys and react fast. He will probably be better next year. I thought he had a great year. He ended up with 140 total tackles, and he made a lot of things happen. He really started to understand what we were doing on defense and I would like to say our defense, was pretty simple but it got to be where it was complex to the point where I was having a hard time understanding where we were going sometimes. He did a good job of understanding where he needed to be, our fits, and our reads. I thought he did an outstanding job and rightfully so and he ended up in the top 10 in Georgia for regular-season tackles.”
Having two all-state players, Coach Derrick couldn’t help but point out how huge it is to have the recognition for Triplett and Thompson, but added that it can be something the program can build off of for next year.
“How many more guys can we get on the all-state and what can we accomplish our goals going into next season?” Derrick said. “Can we repeat as region champs and make a deep run in the playoffs and play for a state championship with these guys? A lot of those guys you saw, we have a lot of them coming back. Of the eight (all-region players), five are coming back. The two all-state players are coming back. Expectations are a little bit higher than normal but at the same time, we have a lot of work in front of us.”
For Coach Derrick, he had already earned four all-region coach of the year honors and with the claim of another region championship, he adds his fifth honor.
“It comes down to the kids and how they produce,” Derrick said of the honor. “If they perform and execute it makes me look a lot better. If we don’t then I haven’t done a very good job, so it’s a two-edged sword as you know in this business.”
When asked where this region coach of the year honor ranks in terms of his other ones, Coach Derrick put it towards the top because of the way his team battled back and never wavered at the goals they had set out on.
“I think we stuck to the plan and I was fortunate to have a bunch of good guys that worked with me,” Derrick said. “The kids never faltered, and they continued to work and execute. Even at 1-5 and looking barren, they came to work every day and continued to get better every day. That was the plan, we knew it was going to be tough. We didn’t know we were going to be 1-5 we thought maybe 2-4 or 3-3 and then win the back end. But, when it all came down to it and the odds were against us a bit, the kids did a good job and the coaching staff did an outstanding job to get the kids ready and prepared.”