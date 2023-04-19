In the year and a half he has had the chance to call Frederica Academy home, Sutton Ellis made the big adjustment from playing GHSA Class 6A football to the GIAA.
Now the left-handed signal caller gets to continue playing his dream of college football at Grove City College in Pennsylvaina.
“It was a big adjustment,” Ellis said of having to play both sides of the ball. “I hadn’t done anything of playing defense since I was in the seventh grade. So, it was a little different but it really allowed me to see the game from both sides, which I feel really helped me become a better quarterback. I got to realize what the defense was trying to look for, and I could look for the other way. It helped me out a lot and allowed me to understand the game better. I really got to know everybody because I was playing everything and had to know everything on the field period.”
In his lone year on the gridiron at Frederica, Ellis played a pivotal role in the Knights winning the District 2-4A region champship.
In his mind, the senior year he had is something he’d absolutely do again.
“It was awesome, I loved it. I wouldn’t have traded this experience for the world,” Ellis said. “I came over here and made friends for the rest of my life and got to play here. It was just a great experience. I loved it and I loved the atmosphere of being able to play out here, we had great fans and it was a good turnout for every game. Got to be on the field a lot playing both ways, never going to complain there.”
For Ellis, the possibility of wanting to play at the next level was something he always wanted to do, it was just about the timing.
“We were coming to the end of the season, and I wasn’t really sure what was going to happen,” Ellis said. “I hadn’t done much to get my name out there but after the season, Coach (Brandon) Derrick and his daughter helped me get my name out there and get some stuff out. Grove City ended up reaching out to me and wanted me to apply and check it out. When I went there and checked out their facilities everything was beautiful, and they extended an offer and I was stoked. I was really excited. It has always been my dream since I was a little kid to play at the next level and getting this opportunity is going to be awesome.”
Born and raised in Brunswick, Ellis said the thought of him moving out of the area and being away from family hit him on the 12-hour drive to check out Grove City.
Knowing the decision he’s made, Ellis still pinpointed the importance his family has had on him to be able to grow and have the chance to learn things on his own.
“I’m born and raised here, so it is a little bit of a different environment,” Ellis said of moving to Pennsylvania. “But I think it’s going to be a good thing. It will let me move out and kind of grow up on my own. My parents are a huge part of my life. My dad’s been coaching me since I was a little kid. I have a lot of family here too so I have a lot of support, but I get to go be on my own and make my own decisions and do that. They are going to come visit and watch but it is going to be me and I’m excited about that. It will be a big step in my life.”
Sitting with his family and having teammates, classmates and extended family out to witness his signing day, Ellis heard from Coach Derrick who thanked him for being part of the program and growing in the one year they had together.
“We pride ourselves on three things in our program, and we have done a great job of it in the last 10 years. Sutton fit right in, and he fit all three of those,” Derrick said. “Being able to adapt. You came right from Brunswick and came over and adapted and fit right in and became a leader....The other one is hardworking. We pride ourselves on being the hardest working team around, you fit right in. You came in as one of the hardest-working individuals at the time and you are a great leader at the same time while you worked. You did a great job. When you start to think of those characteristics of hard work, and being able to adapt, we asked you to do a lot of things for us.
“Sutton came in and had never played defense, and I told him he had to go play defense. He said ‘What?’, He had to adapt right off the bat and he fit right in. He was an extremely hard worker, it wasn’t one of those things that just came naturally to him, he had to go work, and I’m very proud of this moment for him and our program. Just excited that you are going to move on to the next level. I hope it becomes everything that you want it to be, enjoy it and take it all in as you are going about it. That’s the one thing that I would share with you, is it goes by fast. It really does, time flies when you are having fun.”