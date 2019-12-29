Ellie Runyan was named the top girls cross country runner in an 11-county area; that made the Frederica Academy sophomore an easy choice as The News’ Female Cross Country Runner of the Year.
A mathematical formula calculated by taking the season best time, season average time, and state meet time of every eligible runner from the 17 schools in Glynn, McIntosh, Wayne, Long, Tattnall, Appling, Toombs, Montgomery, Wheeler, Telfair, and Jeff Davis counties — the Altamaha Area — Runyan ranked as the top female at the conclusion of her tremendous year.
Runyan finished first at the region meet, helping her team capture the Region 3-A crown, and the Frederica Academy girls went on to place second by a single point at the GISA State Meet, where Runyan finished ninth overall.
With her season-best time of 20:52.37 coming at the state meet, which was the fourth-best time of any girl in the Altamaha Area all year and the best at state, Runyan earned a place on the GISA All-State team.
On the season, Runyan finished her races in an average time of 21:52.85.