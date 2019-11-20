Frederica Academy’s Ellie Runyan was recently named the top girls cross country runner out of the 17 schools in 11 counties that make up the Altamaha Area.
Established in 2018 in an effort to recognize the athletes and coaches’ work throughout the cross country season, the Altamaha Area is made up of GHSA, GISA and GICAA schools from Glynn, McIntosh, Wayne, Long, Tattnall, Appling, Toombs, Montgomery, Wheeler, Telfair and Jeff Davis counties.
The awards are decided by a mathematical formula calculated by taking each eligible athlete’s season best time, season average time, and state meet time, adding them together, and dividing by three to create a rank average.
The top-ranked runner, in this case Runyan, whose season best time of 20:52.37 ranks fourth, her season average time of 21:52.85 ranks second, and her state time of 20:52.37 was the top in the Altamaha Area.
Girls Coach of the Year, Frederica’s Christy Bumgartner, is tabulated from seven categories that represent the team’s results at region, state, MileSplit, and the Altamaha Area.
The No. 2-8 runners in the ranking average are named to the first team, including Frederica Josie Brock, and Charley Podlesny of Glynn Academy. No. 9-15, which featured Katelyn Sitz, Josie Leavy, and Charlotte Truett of Frederica and Glynn’s Samantha Stringer, are named to the second team, and No. 16-22 earn honorable mention, a group that included Merrill Been of Frederica, Jenille Thomas of Brunswick High, and Rachel Walters and Lexi Alberson of Glynn.
Among boy runners, Glynn saw Javier Valencia and Blake Lewis land on the Altamaha Area first team, while teammate James Rivera earned a spot on the second team, alongside Brunswick’s Seth McDowell, Matthew Metty, and Binh Nhien Do.
Phillip Bulatao and Jared Conway of Glynn Academy, and Brunswick’s Mason Palmer, earned honorable mention.