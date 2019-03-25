Named one of the top golfers in the state, Ryan McHugh represented Frederica Academy on Sunday at the Southeastern Commission of Independent Schools’ annual golf tournament.
The SECIS is a union of the independent schools of Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia, and it hosts competitions between the states each year.
The independent school organization of each competing state decides on the players for its team — the GISA divvying spots based on the previous year’s all-state team.
Playing at the Columbia Country Club in South Carolina, Team Mississippi came out on top by seven strokes, shooting a 287 total score. Georgia, coached by Frederica Academy’s Tom Willis, finished second with a 294, and South Carolina rounded out the field with a 311. Alabama was unable to compete this year due to multiple player conflicts.
The low medalist of the day was Simms Abney from Mississippi who shot 63, just 2 shots off of the course record. Ryan McHugh finished with an 81 on the round.
Joining McHugh on Team Georgia was Briarwood’s Lucas Hopkins (72), Westminster’s Lee Baker (74), Heritage’s Andrew Garger (73), and Cooper Folds (76) of Crisp.
“It was great coaching this phenomenal group of golfers, getting to meet them and watch them play,” Willis said in a statement. “Every one of these players is the top player at his school and it's wonderful competition for them.”
“We'll likely see a lot of these players in college golf and maybe even on tour some day.”
Sunday's competition was stroke play on the par 71 layout with the top four scores counting from each team.
Abney, an Alabama commit, was six strokes better than his closest competitor.
“Simms Abney put on a golf clinic out there and showed why Alabama gave him an offer, but all of the players I saw impressed me,” Willis said. “I thought the Georgia team really played well overall. We started out strong as a team and were leading for much of the day, but No. 18 really hurt us.
“We played that hole at 5-over and I think that Mississippi played it at 1-under, so we were right in it until the end. I'm looking forward to seeing more of these players in the future and maybe I'll be lucky enough to coach them again.”