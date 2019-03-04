A few of the best basketball players to suit up for the Knights got one final hurrah this past weekend when they represented Frederica Academy in the GISA All-Star games held in Augusta and Columbia, S.C.
Among the best the GISA had to offer were sisters Jada and Jadyn Scott competing on the girls’ teams and Jaylin Simpson for the boys.
Frederica Academy athletic director and boys head coach Carl Nash was also selected to participate and coach the boys all star team, affording him the opportunity to coach Simpson in his final competitive basketball game.
“Although it was bittersweet, it was a great way to cap off his career as a (Frederica Academy) basketball player,” Nash wrote in the school’s weekly newsletter. “He has racked up many awards at FA including All-State and All-Region recognition every year in basketball. We know he will go on to play football at Auburn, but he will always be special to me as the great basketball player he is.
“Thank you, Jaylin; you ended it the right way. Jaylin's last basket on the court was an impressive dunk, just like I remember his first one three years ago the very first time I saw him with a basketball. I will miss having Jaylin in the gym on game nights.”
The Scott sisters will continue to pursue their talents on the hardwood, as both are committed to playing basketball at the University of Cincinnati next year.