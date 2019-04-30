Frederica Academy's boys soccer squad shut out Loganville Christian Academy 4-0 in the opening round of the GISA Class 3A playoffs on Monday.
The Knights controlled possession for most of the game and scored three of the goals in the first half.
Frederica’s first goal came from senior Will Rielly in the 11th minute in the first half. Then the defense had to get to work as the ball went back and forth on the field. Finally with 5:55 left to go before halftime, David Garcia sailed one through the net.
The Knights went up 2-0 with under five minutes to go in the first half. Frederica’s final goal of the half came from Eli Fritchman with 44.7 seconds left on the clock.
“I wasn’t happy at all in the first half. I think for a playoff game we have to have a lot more energy. Which is surprising, for a playoff game we have to have a lot more energy, a lot more initiative to make the game look like we would like it to look,” Frederica Academy boys head coach Tim O’Sullivan said. “I didn’t think we were great at that.”
“We had a couple of very good individual plays that resulted in goals, which those goals were great but overall I didn’t think our collective performance was great.”
Frederica made adjustments at halftime and dominated defensively in the second half. The Lions didn’t get past the midfield line often as the Knights swarmed every player who got the ball.
However, if not for the Lions goalkeeper having multiple one-handed saves, the Lions could have lost this game by more than four goals.
The Knights final goal came from Asa Fritchman, who sailed the ball through the net with 5:07 left in the game. This goal gave Frederica a 4-0 lead with time on the Knights side.
Despite only scoring one goal in the second half, O’Sullivan seemed a lot more happy about the Knights performance.
“I thought in the second half it was better, and that was surprising,” O’Sullivan said. “Now we didn’t score three goals, but I thought their keeper came up with probably three or four very good saves.”
“At least now we were more aggressive at getting balls back and more aggressive at getting the game to be more of a possession game with the ball at our feet, and I thought we were in total control of it the entire second half. So the second half was an improvement; the first half wasn’t up to our standards.”
The Knights look to make it back to the title game as Frederica will either host Deerfield-Windsor or Heritage on Friday for round two of the playoffs.