Despite the slow start, Frederica Academy trounces Trinity Chrisitan 69-51.
With it being senior night, the Knights starting five had all three members taking the floor together for the opening tip.
Bryce Reilly, Jacob O’Connor and TJ Jackson had their names read allowed with big men Vic Riden and William Jobe.
The game started out slow for the Knights (14-5, 4-3), as they had to find ways to break down the Crusaders 1-3-1 zone by shooting from outside.
As Frederica’s shots didn’t fall, Trinity’s (11-9, 4-2) shots did from 3-point range.
However, it wasn’t much of a worry to head coach Carl Nash for his team to be down 12-10 after one quarter.
“I wasn’t worried about it, I figured that's the way it was going to go,” Nash said after the win. “It was a must win game for them, they've got St. Andrew’s twice still. They needed this game. I knew they would come out firing. We talked about it (in the locker room), just keeping the process of the full game. We were able to do that. I liked the way we executed and how hard we played.”
In the second quarter, the Knights were able to push the ball more in the open court by attacking the rim and getting to the foul line. It wasn’t until the 4:50 mark in the quarter where the Knights took the lead after two made free throws by Jobe.
Jobe and Riden in the quarter shined for Frederica, allowing the offense to play through them and either kick out to an open shooter or back their way towards the rim. The two of them combined for 15 of the Knights 26 points in the first half.
With the team leading 26-25 heading into the locker room, Nash made second half adjustments of working through the bigs.
“We started overloading the bigs and putting a guard in the middle or in the corner and overloaded our bigs,” Nash said. “We just got the ball in the right spot and those guys shared the ball with each other. It's hard to stop those two big guys. I don't care where you are at, they are both really good players. When we did that, our guards were able to open up a little bit of penetration. We've got great ball movement. Any time you can move the ball against a zone like that, a 1-3-1, then they will have trouble with that. We got the ball inside the zone, that's not supposed to happen, but we were able to do that.”
In the third quarter alone, the Knights more than doubled their own scoring output, scoring 26 points in the third and separating themselves from the Crusaders.
A big part of the 26 point scoring barrage was Jobe. Jobe scored 9 points in the quarter and grabbed 5 rebounds, pushing his total to 18 points and16 rebounds in three quarters of play.
The pace of Frederica and the cold stretch Trinity went through helped the Knights push out to an even bigger lead in the fourth quarter. At one point in the game, the team led by more than 24 points and made every shot possible next to the rim.
As the Knights lead grew to more than 18 points in the final minutes, starters ere subbed off to a round of applause and young bench players were given an opportunity to shine in front of the home crowd.
Winning the game with ease, thanks to the 26 point third quarter, the Knights pushed themselves one game out of second place in the region.
Jobe dominated the game and finished with a near 20-20 night, finishing with 23 points and 19 rebounds. To make the game even easier for him in the route, he dished out 4 assists, mainly to his partner in crime Vic Riden. Riden finished the night with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists.
Jobe, a sophomore, and Riden, a junior, still have time in their Knights careers to capture every record possible. For Nash, he is blessed with the luxury of coaching two big men that dominate on a nightly basis.
“I'll tell you what, these two big men that will be back next year too,” Nash said. “It’s a luxury that you don't find at this level or a lot of levels. Both of those guys can play after high school. I like the fact that we have them both. Our guards understand their roles of making sure we get them the ball as much as we can…. I really like this team, I really do. They play hard and they come together and they have purpose and I love that.”
Frederica will finish region play on Tuesday, when they travel to Statesboro to take on the Bulloch Academy Gators (0-16, 0-6).
Photos will be uploaded for Monday's edition of The Brunswick News