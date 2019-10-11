Another game, another monster performance by Denver Jackson.
Frederica Academy’s jack-of-all-trades caught a couple passes, rushed for over 100 yards, and recorded four total touchdowns at Marvin Arrington Stadium to lead his team to a 43-10 victory over Westfield on Friday in Perry.
Following a surprise onside kick recovered by the Knights after a 98-yard field goal drive, Jackson caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Devlin as Frederica went up 9-0 before Westfield had touched the ball.
Jackson went on to score on runs of 11, 66, and 20 yards to help Frederica bounce back from a heart-breaking 30-28 loss last week against Pinewood Christian.
“We told them before the game that we were going to face some adversity,” said Knights head coach Brandon Derrick. “We faced a ton of it early on with some calls that went against us. It was pretty crazy. I think we scored two or three times in the first half that got called back.
“At the end, we went into halftime, kind of regrouped, and I thought the kids answered the bell. They did a great job going out in the second half. They played hard and they did exactly what we asked them to do.”
The Knights led the Eagles 21-0 at halftime of its Region 2-3A opener before being outscored 30-7 in the second half of the defeat. Frederica wouldn’t make the same mistake Friday, and it made sure to finish the job against Westfield.
The Hornets hang around in the first half thanks to a 67-yard touchdown on a flea flicker on their first offensive play of the game. Westfield also tacked on a 40-yard field goal with 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter, and it had an opportunity to go into the locker room with a lead when it picked off Devlin’s pass at the 15-yard line.
A defensive pass interference set the Hornets up at the 5-yard line with time for one final play, but Delon Spencer came up with a sack to keep the Knights on top 16-10.
“We got out of it with no damage,” Derrick said.
Although Anthony capped off a 96-yard scoring drive with an electric 66-yard run on Frederica’s first possession of the third quarter, the Knights were found themselves clinging to a two-score lead throughout much of the second half.
Devlin had a potential touchdown taken off the board when the officials ruled the freshman quarterback had fumbled before reaching the end zone on a three-yard run and Westfield had recovered for a touchback.
But Frederica got a quick stop and Devlin redeemed himself with 10-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Reilly in the back of the end zone on 3rd and goal to extend the Knights’ lead to 30-10 with under seven minutes to play.
In the name of finishing, that wouldn’t be all for Frederica Academy.
The Knights scored two more times in the fourth quarter on runs from Jackson and Kyle Perez to secure a much-needed region win.
“We had everything kind of going against us, and they did a good job of coming back out and answering the bell,” Derrick said.
Frederica Academy improves to 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in the region ahead of another road trip next week to Trinity Christian.