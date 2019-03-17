Frederica Academy soccer hit the road Saturday, traveling to Perry to hand Westfield School a pair of losses.
The Knights’ girls won 2-0 behind goals from Cate Seymour and Armani Johnson.
Still scoreless through one half, Seymour broke the tie early in the second half by burying a shot from around 25 yards out. Johnson converted on a penalty kick later in the period to give Frederica a two-score lead with 10 minutes to play.
The girls’ victory came with the team missing four regular starters. Head coach Gabe Gabriel felt his team showed great resolve in overcoming the obstacles and securing a positive result.
Frederica Academy boys got goals from five different players in a 10-0 romp of Westfield.
Two different Knights recorded hat tricks — brothers Asa and Eli Fritchman scored three and four goals, respectively while each taking an assist onto their lines as well.
“The team was ready right from the start,” said boys head coach Tim O’Sullivan. “(They) did a great job of scoring a bunch of early very early. They were really focused and ready to play.
“The leaders did a great job of making sure we were ready.”
In addition to the Fritchmans’ standout performances, David Garcia, Bryce Reilly, and Evan Moitoso each scored goals for Frederica Academy. Charlie Runyan tallied two assists, and Wil Reilly recorded one of his own.
With the win, the Knights’ boys improve to 6-1 on the season, including a perfect 6-0 in region play.
Next up for Frederica Academy soccer is a road trip to Statesboro to take on Bulloch Academy on Tuesday, beginning at 5 p.m.