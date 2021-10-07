The Frederica Academy Knights return from their bye week to host the Memorial Day Matadors at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
During their tough 38-33 loss to Long County before the bye week, the Knights were able to incorporate a four-man defensive front that head coach Brandon Derrick liked.
“We went to a four-man front against Long County and it helped us,” Derrick said. “We have changed a few things on defense and we got two defenses we are running. We have been doing a lot of teaching and coaching the last two weeks even though it’s been an off week, we’ve been trying to get everything set up and ready to go.”
While teaching the defense new schemes, the offense will see the return of quarterback Thomas Veal. Veal was out for a month after breaking his left arm against Valwood.
During his absence, the Knights went on a four-game skid and became a more run-dependent team as Bryce Reilly took reps as the quarterback in Veal’s absence.
As the Knights return to the field tonight, coach Derrick doesn’t believe his team will be overlooking the Matadors (0-6).
“Well we are 1-4, so they got one more loss than we do and one less win than we do,” Derrick said about the game. “I think our kids don’t take anybody for granted and they are going to come out and we have to execute. I told them we got to play at our level, and our intensity, and our standard and do our job. We have run in this before with Memorial and other teams that have not been as good as we are so we have to go out and prepare.”
In last year’s game, Frederica was able to run wild on Memorial Day scoring 55 points and shutting out the Matadors. Jordan Triplett ran wild in the game, rushing for 203 yards and three touchdowns in the blowout victory. It was the second straight win against Memorial day, evening the all-time series between the programs at 2-2.
This year, coach Derrick believes his team is close to finally snapping its current losing streak and getting back to winning ways in a third consecutive win over the Matadors.
“We have played a lot of teams and felt like we should have won some games here, but at the same time we don’t have a ton of depth, and they don’t either,” Derrick said. “It might be even, I don’t know. I feel like our scheme and what we do offensively and defensively gives us a chance to win games Friday night, with the number of kids we got.
“If they keep playing hard like they did in the second half against Long County, I feel like we can be a really good football team and have a chance to make some noise. You gotta carry the intensity, and it’s hard to do that for four quarters when you only got 20 kids. For them, it’s something to build on and build off of that second half against Long all week and all that off week. I think our kids have done a pretty good job with it.”