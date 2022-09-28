0U7A3378
Frederica Academy's Jordan Triplett carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Tattnall Square on Wednesday.

 Derrick Davis The Brunswick News

A gauntlet run continued for Frederica Academy on Wednesday as Tattnall Square traveled to St. Simons on a shortened week and handed the Knights a 42-18 defeat.

It’s been one powerhouse after another for Frederica over the past three weeks, beginning with a road contest against three-time reigning GIAA state champion John Milledge, continuing on with eight-time GHSA state champion Clinch County, and finally concluding with a midweek matchup against a Tattnall Square program that’s done its fair share of winning in both leagues.

Hurricane Ian still on track to impact Isles

