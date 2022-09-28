A gauntlet run continued for Frederica Academy on Wednesday as Tattnall Square traveled to St. Simons on a shortened week and handed the Knights a 42-18 defeat.
It’s been one powerhouse after another for Frederica over the past three weeks, beginning with a road contest against three-time reigning GIAA state champion John Milledge, continuing on with eight-time GHSA state champion Clinch County, and finally concluding with a midweek matchup against a Tattnall Square program that’s done its fair share of winning in both leagues.
This year the Warriors returned to the GIAA, where the program won back-to-back Class 3A titles in 2006-07, but the GHSA is no stranger to Tattnall Square, which has won nine more championships in the public sector since 1988, the most recent coming in 2011.
Though Frederica put forth a strong effort, especially in the second half, Tattnall Square was too much for a Knights team still battling youth and inexperience at a number of positions.
“I think for us, it’s a learning curve,” said Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick. “We’ve got a lot of young kids, got a lot of guys playing different positions on defense — you can definitely tell it at times.”
Tattnall Square fielded a short opening kickoff and returned it for the score, and it was an early look at the athletic advantage the Warriors possessed. Frederica managed to move down field on the ensuing possession, capping the eight-play, 74-yard drive on Jordan Triplett’s 2-yard touchdown run to draw back to within 7-6 after the failed 2-point conversion, but the Knights just couldn’t come up with enough stops over the first two quarters.
A 42-yard touchdown run on Tattnall’s first offensive possession extended its lead to 14-6 with 8:05 remaining in the first quarter before the Warriors closed the period with another score on the tail of a 57-yard run down inside the 5.
Again, Frederica responded with another eight-play drive producing a Triplett touchdown run, but Tattnall would ultimately take a 35-12 advantage into the locker room for halftime.
“The learning curve is a challenge right now, especially when you’ve got freshmen playing places and sophomores playing in different places,” Derrick said. “We had to move guys around that are juniors that have been playing D-line or playing linebackers, safeties, all the other stuff. We put in a new defense Monday this week, and I thought we were in those spots a lot, but we’re not used to playing in those spots.”
