Frederica Academy head coach Brian Wyrick firmly believes he has three of the best girls tennis players in GISA’s Class 3A playing for his team.
Over the past two days, the Knights proved their coach correct at the individual state tournament at the John Drew Tennis Center in Macon.
Merrill Been finished the two-day event as the state runner-up, having won three consecutive matches before falling to Holy Spirit’s Erin McGrath in the finals.
“It was really awesome that Merrill in her senior year was able to make it to the final,” Wyrick said. “It was definitely great that we could get two girls to the last four.
“It’s like I’ve seen all year, I just knew I had three of the best girls in the state.”
Been has been a mainstay atop Frederica’s lineup since her eighth-grade year, winning the Region 2-3A singles championship in all four seasons a tournament was held.
In her final individual state tournament, Been rolled through matches against Southland’s Ila Johnson and Dominion’s Grayce Rowell in the first and second round, respectively, Tuesday to set up a semifinal against her teammate Ali Brown-Winas on Wednesday.
“That’s just the way it works,” Wyrick said flatly.
Brown-Winas topped Libby Carroll of Valwood in the first round before defeating Holy Spirit’s Sophie Gregory to set up the semifinal against Been, who came out on top of the match between Knights.
On the other side of the bracket, Frederica’s Kate Walbridge beat Tiftarea’s Greyson Smith in the opening round before facing off against the defending champion in McGrath.
The finals between Been and McGrath was a rematch of one of last year’s semifinals, and once again, McGrath managed to win out to secure back-to-back titles.
Frederica Academy also had top boys singles player Adam Elsharkawi qualify for the individual state tournament, as well as duos of Jaxon Grtoz/Grant Offner and Andrew Kaminer/Trey Walbridge, however, none advanced to Day 2 of the event.
Elsharkawi has played through an Achilles injury throughout the season, and his limit was hit in a first-round rematch against Brookwood’s Taylor Huffman, who also won the matchup between the two last year.
“We knew he was a really good player,” Wyrick said. “That region was just really, really tough that the boy came from. It was just tough, and I just saw (Elsharkawi) was a little unsure of himself, and that wasn’t the match to be unsure of yourself.”
Kaminer and Walbridge also faced a rematch from a contest earlier this season in a first-round match against Valwood’s Brayden Swin Shaw. While Frederica’s duo fell again, Wyrick felt his players gained some confidence they can use next week when the team returns to Macon for the team state tournament.
Likewise, Grotz and Offner should also be in better shape in a week after falling to Tiftarea’s Tate Cowen and Max Reed in the first round. Offner visited SMU the previous night, flew back into Jacksonville and drove to Macon to meet the team on four hours of sleep.
“I just think for the boys, there were just some circumstances that just happened,” Wyrick said. “There’s luck, and then there’s being a little unlucky. We’ll get to do it again next week, and I think our boys team still has a chance to make it to the last four.”