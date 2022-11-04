The Frederica Academy Knights became region champions for the fifth time in 10 years after a dominating 42-7 win over St Andrew’s.
Coming into the game, the Knights (5-5, 3-0) had one thing on their mind and that was to become District 2-AAAA-AAA region champions once more under head coach Brandon Derrick.
In his 10 years at the helm, the Knights had four region championships and the hope was to add another one on senior night.
Unusually starting the game seeing running back Jordan Triplett fumble the football, the Knights’ defense held their own against a prolific threat in Zayden Edwards of St. Andrew’s (5-5, 1-2).
Allowing very little pocket presence for the dual-threat quarterback, the Knights’ linebacking core of Hamp Thompson, Colt Howes, Hayes Carter, and Triplett all put pressure on him to keep him under pressure.
Forcing several turnovers on downs, the Knights capitalized on every chance they could get behind a historic night from Triplett.
Carrying the football from the wildcat formation, Triplett made his way into the end zone from 12-yards out to put Frederica on the board first.
Going back and forth through the rest of the first half and even seeing the Knights fumbling the ball once more as they drive down the field, the team never stopped fighting.
“Early on that killed us,” Derrick said. “I told them to play the next play, we gave up a big play and we still have to go and play the next play. They were mad already but you know what, they played the next play. We played really well on defense, we created some turnovers. I thought our linebacking core did a good job of putting pressure on their quarterback. We hadn’t blitzed all week in practice and in the middle of the game, I changed my mind and we started coming off the edge and our guys did a really good job. Hamp, Hayes, Jordan, and Colt did a great job in the linebacking core. Our secondary was pretty locked down for locking it down all night. He didn’t know where to throw the ball.”
Forcing another turnover on downs and firing up his team once more as they changed from their defensive assignments to their offensive assignments, Coach Derrick put the ball into Triplett’s hands yet again.
Barreling his way down the field, Triplett scored from five yards out to put the Knights up 14-0.
Keeping Edwards at bay and eventually forcing a missed field goal attempt, Derrick told his team to take over the game right now.
“You have to be fired up,” Derrick said. “I think my kids feed off my energy. Sometimes I know that doesn’t sound as polite, but at the same time I wanted our offense to hurry down and they were breathing hard. I thought we had an advantage and I wanted to go, go, go.”
His team did just that as they capitalized on another long drive that featured the thoroughbred horse that is Jordan Triplett.
Marching down the field, Triplett collected 84 of the team’s 89 yards before muscling his way into the end zone for the third time in the first half.
Leading 21-0 and telling his team to hustle off the field because loser’s walk, the mindset was shown that Frederica was going to continue to dictate the game when the two would return to the field.
Starting the second half on defense, the Knights found themselves burned on a brother-to-brother connection as Zayden found his older brother Zyere for the 59-yard pitch and catch.
This would be the lone mistake on the defensive side of the ball for the Knights in the game.
Having already put together an elite performance of 266 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, Triplett added to it.
Continuing to run the wildcat formation with great success, Triplett picked up touchdowns number four, five, and six to not only put himself at 397 yards for the game but to put his team in cruise control heading into the final quarter up 42-7.
“That’s pretty awesome, he had a good night,” Derrick said of Triplett, who also added an interception. “Our offensive line, I’ll tell you what, those guys up front they get into a little bit of an attitude, and they come off the football and move some people. Jordan does a good job finding the holes. He had one 80-yarder called back so no telling what it could have been. I thought they did a good job and I’m excited for our kids.”
Putting in his younger players to finish out the game, it was only a matter of time before the Knights could call themselves region champions yet again.
With 20 seconds left in the game and the team running one final play, a few Frederica players chased down Derrick to give him the celebratory ice bucket to commemorate a turnaround that seemed unlikely to people outside of the program.
“They are battle-tested,” Derrick said of the turnaround of the season. “I thought we would be battle tested and I thought when we went on the road and played, we wouldn’t fear anybody. They didn’t and they played hard every single Friday night. They have done a really good job. They stayed the course and battled. I couldn’t be more proud of that bunch of kids right there. We had every reason not to be region champs at 1-5 and they stayed the course and did everything that they were asked to do. And now they are region champs.”
Celebrating with his team as they let out yells of joy, Coach Derrick said he will know by the end of this weekend if his team received an automatic bye to start the GIAA AAA State Football Championships.