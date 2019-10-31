Frederica Academy know they’ll have a fight on its hands against John Milledge tonight at Trojan Field in Milledgeville.
A year ago, the Knights were in the same position as the Trojans; searching for redemption a season after seeing a state championship slip through their fingers.
Frederica lost to eventual champion Valwood in heart-breaking fashion in the GISA Class 3A semifinals two years ago, but it earned its revenge by beating Valwood en route to the title the following season. This time, it’ll be John Milledge in search of a cathartic win after being blasted by Frederica in the finals last year.
“It’ll be a battle,” said Knights head coach Brandon Derrick. “I think from last year, the state championship game and everything else, it’s on their mind. I can tell you that.
“That’s been something they’ve probably replayed and talked about and everything else since last year when we walked off the field. They’re probably excited for us to come to town and try to get some redemption.”
John Milledge (8-0, 1-0 Region 4-3A) is just two wins away from completing its second straight undefeated regular season, and its third in four years. Since head coach J.T. Wall took over the program in 2012, the Trojans are 96-14 with four losses coming in his first season after taking over a team 4-5-1 the year prior.
Wall and the Trojans have only lost four regular-season games over the past eight years, and it’ll take a tremendous effort from the Knights to run the tally to five.
“We’ve just got to show up and go play,” Derrick said. “I think we have a good chance if we play good. We don’t have to play great, we just have to play good, do what we do, and be solid all day long, and we’ll have a chance.”
Frederica Academy (4-3, 2-1 Region 2-3A) has won four of its last five games after opening the season 0-2 and appear to be building momentum heading into the postseason just like last season when it won 10 of its last 11 following another 0-2 start.
The Knights are also coming off their best offensive performance of the season in which they rolled up 518 yards of total offense in a 48-28 victory over Trinity Christian. Denver Anthony had yet another huge game, carrying the ball 20 times for 189 yards and three touchdowns while Deke Jernigan had a season-high 169 rushing yards and two scores on just 10 carries.
For the season, Frederica’s offense actually looks incredibly similar to the one at John Milledge, both in terms of scoring and yardage. The Knights are averaging 32 points and just shy of 255 rushing yards per game led by Anthony (637 yards; nine touchdowns) and Jernigan (447 yards; four touchdowns) while an overwhelming majority of the Trojans’ 39.3 points and 251 rushing yards per game come from junior running back Ammad Fotson (1,192 yards; 18 touchdowns).
The Knights are getting a little more from their passing game than the Trojans with freshman Tyler Devlin, who has completed 51 percent of his passes for 695 yards and six touchdowns to four interceptions. The Trojans are only averaging 69 yards through the air per game.
It’s on the defensive side of the ball that there’s the most disparity between the programs entering today’s contest. Frederica has been a good defensive team, allowing just 16.4 points per game, but John Milledge has been on another level.
The Trojans have given up just 37 points all season long — an average of 4.3 per contest. Ten different players have recorded at least one sack and senior linebacker Ethan Huff leads the team with 72 total tackles.
“We’re going to have to play really good,” Derrick said. “I think defensively, we’ve just got to contain Ammad (Foston) the best we can. I think we’ll have to be physical, we can’t turn the ball over, and we’re going to have to just play our game. I think we’ve got a shot.
“We do a lot of things really good and we’re going to give them some problems, then they’e going to give us some problems.”