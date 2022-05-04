Local pickleball professional Frank Solana won the prestigious gold medal in the 5.0 Men’s Singles 19-and-over category at the Mento U.S. Pickleball Open last week in Naples, Florida.
More than 3,000 professional and amateur players gathered at the East Naples Community Park, one of the largest Pickleball facilities in the the country, with another 25,000-plus spectators.
In a competition featuring the best pickleball players in the world, Solana was unrivaled. Competing in the in the 5.0 19-and-over division — one level below the best touring professionals in the U.S. — among Solana’s victories included several tour players.
“I was able to win every match decisively,” Solana said. “It was a great confidence builder to win gold one notch away from the top-seeded players in the world. After competing for only one year as a professional, this shows me that I can soon be competing at the highest levels of the game.”
After becoming certified as a teaching professional by the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA), Solana formed the Frank Solana Pickleball Academy. With its headquarters at Frederica Golf Club, the academy offers instruction at all levels of play.