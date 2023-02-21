Hosting the first round of the 2023 GIAA Class AAA Girls Basketball Tournament, the No. 7 seeded Frederica Lady Knights put on a show in its 50-34 win over No. seeded 10 Brookwood.
It wasn’t easy for the Lady Knights in their first-round game of state against the Warriors, needing an 11-2 run to open the fourth quarter to seperate themselves from their opponents.
Never faltering when times got tough in the game, Frederica used its tenacious defense to create easy opportunities on the offensive end.
Leading 41-34 after a Warriors run cut the deficit from 15 to seven, Sophie Price was quadruple teamed as she bought the ball up the court. Finding a wide-open Margaret Gandy for three, the shot emphasized the kind of night the sophomore had. Seeing her shot bounce up and around the rim before going through the hoop for her fifth 3-pointer of the night, Gandy put together a game-high 28 points and hit big shot after big shot.
Seeing the lead return to double-digits at 44-34, Frederica continued to use its defensive pressure to leave Brookwood in desperation but to also force rushed and contested shots in hopes of getting back into the game.
