Frederica Academy (1-0) looks to seek revenge against No. 4 Calvary Day Cavaliers (2-0) tonight in Savannah.
The two teams squared off last year as Calvary Day was able to walk away with the 27-7 win.
As the new season gets into full swing for the Knights, head coach Brandon Derrick said tonight’s game is a litmus test for his players.
“Calvary, that’s one of them measuring stick games,” Derrick said. “How much guts do we have, how tough are we, and at the end did we survive it and did it make us better. I think it will, I think our kids will come in and they will play hard and they will get prepared. Our kids always do. They figure out a way to surprise me every week.”
Calvary has won both of their games so far this season using a balanced passing and running game. In their two games, the Cavaliers are averaging 231 rushing yards and 187 passing yards a game.
Coach Derrick knows Calvary will be running the ball as much as possible with their size advantage and roster depth.
“They are going to power run at you and run it right at us,” Derrick said. “They are going to outweigh us by about 50 pounds everyman. We are going to have to play hard and we got our 20 kids and they got 70. It’s the same way it was last year. “
The Cavaliers run an I Spread offense and a traditional 4-3 defense. The expectation is to see a tough and physical team face off against the Knights.
Some of the players to watch out for on Calvary are junior linebacker Troy Ford Jr. and freshman running back Donovan Johnson. Ford has received offers from Auburn, Notre Dame, South Carolina, and other schools.
Johnson in two games has rushed for 321 yards and two touchdowns. He has drawn the eyes of the Frederica coaching staff because he reminds them of Jordan Triplett.
“Oh yeah, he’s a really good running back,” Derrick said. “He’s got a burst of speed, he’s downhill. He plays behind his pads and he will wear you down along with their big offensive line.”
Outside of Triplett, Coach Derrick was impressed with the play of wide receiver/defensive back Bryce Reilly. Reilly had 10 solo tackles, (four assisted tackles) a tackle for loss, an interception, and a receiving touchdown.
Coach Derrick pointed out that Reilly left the field for two plays the entire game and played 114 snaps against Valwood.
With this game being possibly the toughest regular-season game for Frederica Academy, Coach Derrick wants his players to come out healthy.
“We just got to go out and play and stay healthy,” Derrick said. “I told the kids don’t go in their being hesitant. That’s when you go and get hurt. Play fast and furious and get it done. At the end, let’s get better all week long.”
Coach Derrick has a three-part saying that he tells his team weekly to give them a chance to win every single game.
“Create turnovers, don’t turn the ball over, and be good on special teams,” Derrick said. “If you do those things you got a chance. Give yourself a chance to play for it in the fourth quarter.