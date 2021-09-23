Frederica Academy (1-3) travel to Ludowici to take on the Long County Blue Tide (2-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The season hasn’t gotten off to the best start for the Knights. After a win against Valwood, Frederica has dropped three straight.
There have been moments in the last two games against Tiftarea and Brantley County where the Knights have had opportunities to score and possibly win the games.
As they head to Long County, head coach Brandon Derrick knows his players will be in for a tough physical game against Mike Pfiesters’ Blue Tide.
“They are physical; he’s got them playing hard,” Derrick said. “Defensively they are good, and they are sound on defense. They run a grown man offense and they are going to line up with two tight ends in T formation and run hard downhill.
“That’s what they are going to do and they are going to hit people in the face and run the ball. We got to be prepared and we are going to have to be physical. We gotta stay real low and we are going to have to do a lot of things good Friday night because they are athletic on the outside.”
Long’s offense has rushed for more than 700 yards, and Ahmari Douglas is the focal point in the backfield for the Blue Tide. In five games, he has rushed for 400 yards and three touchdowns.
Derrick knows the run game will be coming from Long, and he hopes his defense can come out and force turnovers over the course of the game.
“We are probably going to get worn down as time goes on,” Derrick said. “Unless we can make some plays. I’ve talked about that with our kids, we need to get a few turnovers and get the short field and hopefully get a score or two and maybe get them out of what they like to do. They like to hand the ball off and hammer you upfront. Maybe we can create some turnovers and get quick scores somewhere and keep it close.”
The Knights in the last game were able to score a defensive touchdown thanks to a one-handed pick-six by Jordan Triplett to put the first points on the board.
It wasn’t enough though as the Knights tired out and Derrick knows his team was close to getting back into the win column before Brantley ran away with the game.
“We had a couple plays that were shoestrings away from being gone,” Derrick said. “Couple blocks here and there that we had big plays but that happens when you have guys playing both ways, they get tired. Fatigue sets in and mental errors happen and that’s what we are dealing with right now.”
As fatigue sets in for the Knights all season long, tonight Derrick expects the same thing to happen.
“We are going to be tired every game. And we are going to have to have some willpower,” Derrick said. “You’re going to have to battle through it and I told them that Friday night in the locker room…. That’s where we are at, we got to figure out a way to bring the ship in. It’s going to be tough, the other team don’t care that we got 19 kids dressed and playing. They are coming in to win.”