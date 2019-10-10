Twenty-four minutes away from taking a significant step towards a fourth straight Region 2-3A title, the Knights let a prime opportunity slip by last Friday.
For that reason, finishing the fight will be the primary focus of Frederica Academy (2-3, 0-1) when it kicks off against Westfield (1-6, 1-1) in Perry on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Playing its region opener a week ago, Frederica Academy held a 21-0 lead over Pinewood Christian at halftime of what looked to be a big victory over one of the most likely challengers for its crown. But over the final two quarters, the Patriots outscored the Knights 30-7, including 14-0 in the fourth, to crash the homecoming party.
Notably, the late loss came in the first game in which Frederica has been challenged to play a full four quarters since Aug. 30 following a cancellation, a game called at halftime due to weather, and a rout of an overwhelmed opponent.
“We’ve got to finish,” said Knights head coach Brandon Derrick. “I think our biggest thing last week, we haven’t really played a full four quarters.
“We’ve got to be able to do that.”
Frederica Academy still may not get the four-quarter battle its looking for as it gears up for another postseason run against a Westfield team that’s been outscored 274-51 this season.
In the first season under head coach Bruce Lane, the Hornets opened the year on a six-game losing streak, with the final three defeats seeing Westfield beaten by a combined score of 160-0 against a trio of the GISA elite in Tiftarea, Bulloch Academy, and John Milledge.
Westfield got the monkey of its back last week when it squeaked out a 16-14 victory over Trinity Christian, but Frederica Academy could be poised to make it another long night for the Hornets.
One thing that could slow the mach-speed Knights are injuries to a couple of key players that will leave the team short at a few different position groups.
Josh Elliott and Dkel Walker play inside linebacker in addition to their duties on the offensive line and running back respectively, so their losses will be felt on both sides of the ball. The same could be said for Avery Cobb, who plays in the secondary when he’s not carrying the ball on offense.
A bulk of the offensive workload is likely to fall back on do-it-all back Denver Anthony once again. Last week Anthony rushed for 30 yards and a touchdown, caught 12 balls for 93 yards and another touchdown, and he completed a pass for 40 yards.
On the season, Anthony has 509 yards of total offense with nine touchdowns. He’s averaging 8.5 yards per touch.
But as more teams gear up to stop Anthony and Deke Jernigan, who has rushed for 199 yards and two touchdowns, on the ground, Frederica will look upon freshman quarterback Tyler Devlin to take on a larger role.
Devlin had the best performance of his short career last week, completing 6-of-13 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, and he’ll look to build upon it, including by getting more involved in the running game, against Westfield.
“We’ve got to continue to throw the ball downfield and let Tyler cut it loose,” Derrick said. “I feel pretty confident in letting him do that.
“Going for these next four weeks, he’s going to have to be a huge part of our offense.”