Playing its game one day earlier than normal due to the shortages of refereeing in the Statesboro area, Frederica came out to play from the opening whistle to leave the contest with a 42-26 road win over Pinewood.
The Knights (4-5, 2-0) got the ball rolling early, jumping out to a 14-0 lead with Jordan Triplett scoring twice on runs of 61 yards and 46 yards.
“I thought we jumped right out early and took off,” said Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick. “We didn’t miss a beat. What we did last week was we just executed the same things and similar stuff that we ran last week, coach Yeargan had their defense all off-balanced. He had some formations and motions and created some problems for them. Next thing we know we are up 14-0, and I thought we played well and responded well.”
Pinewood (5-4, 1-1) battled back in the second quarter, scoring on a passing touchdown by Banks Booth to cut Frederica’s lead to 21-14 into the locker room.
Coach Derrick said his team responded well coming out for the second half, battling back-and-forth with the Patriots before separating themselves late in the third quarter on a 66-yard rushing touchdown by Rico Holmes.
“That’s big and that is the kids not getting down and getting back out and responding and playing,” Derrick said. “I think we just kept playing hard and I think the grueling schedule of going out and doing things that we have done in the early parts has started to pay off a little bit for us. We are starting to see that we can hang and we played some really good football teams. We have another good football team coming up and we can hang in there with anybody and respond just as quickly. The offense did a good of it.”
The Knights’ offense took off once again, scoring 42 points against a regional foe. The offense’s focal point was giving the ball to Triplett and letting the running back rush for 360 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries.
“Walking in I kind of thought if you have a thoroughbred and you go to the Kentucky Derby, you let him run,” Derrick said. “It’s been our mentality, we are going to put it in his hands and go play football. I think Sutton (Ellis) has done a great job for us too at quarterback and distributing the ball when we need to throw it. He had a big play to Hayes (Carter) and I thought we did a great job all around. Our kids are very selfless, they play extremely hard and they get after it. We may not be the best-looking bunch coming off the bus but we are going to battle.”
Holding a 42-26 lead midway through the fourth quarter, coach Derrick said the team had a chance to score once more, but they focused on running out the clock for the final 5:51 of play to get the win.
Federica left Bellville with a well-deserved win and moved one step closer to their season goal of clinching the District 2-4A-3A region title at home against St. Andrew’s, next Friday.
“It’s pretty funny our kids were pumped about the win, but they also know that we have one more game,” Derrick said. “That’s what they said on the way in. We have one more. Take care of business. Let’s be region champs outright, take care of business, and do our jobs. Our kids will be ready to go and they are eager to get that region championship and finish the season undefeated in the region and play at home on Friday night, and have a big crowd and get everybody excited.”