Playing its game one day earlier than normal due to the shortages of refereeing in the Statesboro area, Frederica came out to play from the opening whistle to leave the contest with a 42-26 road win over Pinewood.

The Knights (4-5, 2-0) got the ball rolling early, jumping out to a 14-0 lead with Jordan Triplett scoring twice on runs of 61 yards and 46 yards.

More from this section

New map clarifies roads for golf carts

New map clarifies roads for golf carts

Glynn County has released a color-coded map of roads on St. Simons Island that will enable owners of low-speed and personal transportation vehicles to determine whether it’s legal to drive on them.