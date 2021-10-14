After a dominating win on the ground, the Knights open region play tonight at home against the Bulloch Academy Gators, at 7:30 p.m.
With 400 yards rushing and a lopsided win in their favor, head coach Brandon Derrick spoke to his team after and emphasized that it is Hate week.
“There's no love lost between us and Bulloch,” Derrick said. “They don't like us and we don't really like them, it's just kind of the way it is.”
In preparations for the opening of region play, the Knights just happen to be scheduled to face their rivals who sit identical with a 2-4 record.
Derrick said this week’s worth of practices had a little more emphasis to them, as the Gators enter St. Simons tonight.
Both schools are fighting to position themselves to sit near the top of the GISA Region 2-3A, but Derrick knows that a win over the Gators would be tremendous for his team as they look to continue the momentum.
The momentum started in the second half of the Long County game with the Knights fighting back and losing a close game 38-33. A bye week allowed Thomas Veal to return for a week’s worth of practice to prepare for the Memorial Day game.
Although the Knights won convincingly last Friday, Derrick wants his team to work on the fundamentals. Those fundamentals are tackling and not turning the ball over.
“We played a little sloppy, we had too many turnovers,” Derrick said. “You can't turn the ball over three times against Memorial, we can't have that. We got to do a little bit better staying focused. I thought we lost a little bit of focus as the game wore on, as it was really under control.
“Our guys have got to do a little bit better of a job of staying focused, especially these next four weeks. Region play, you got to be extremely focused and go out and take care of our business. It’s going to be one of those things that we have got to be really good at what we do.”
Now, as Bulloch Academy steps off the bus and takes on Frederica Academy, coach Derrick praised head coach Steve Pennigton and his team for being a good physical football team on both sides.
“Their defensive ends are tall and have length, they are 6-foot-5 215,” Derrick said. “They are big and they move well. Their linebackers can run well, the secondary is solid. Offensively, they are going to run the ball at us. If Rodney Hill is healthy then...we definitely have to keep an eye on him and hopefully, we can shut him down, it's going to be a big challenge.”
Hill, a Florida State commit, has been limited to four games thus far. In his limited action, Hill has rushed for 344 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries. He also leads the team in receiving with 152 yards on 12 catches and the lone receiving touchdown for the Gators.
The second half of the game will be a big determining factor for the Knights as they face double the roster size of theirs.
“They come in here with 40 plus kids and we are going to have to get ready with 20,” Derrick said. “Being able to get people a breather here and there and get guys prepared and hopefully holding it in a row. We can give a guy a breather every now and then be strong enough to finish it in the third and fourth quarters.”