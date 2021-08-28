The Frederica Academy Knights jumped right back into gear Friday night, defeating the Valwood Valiants in their season opener 27-6.
In the team’s first game of the season, the Knights proved that 16 graduating seniors wasn’t going to stop the 2020 GISA Class 3A runners-up from playing dominant football.
An unfortunate chain of events led to Frederica’s first turnover when quarterback Thomas Veal’s pass bounced off of his receiver’s helmet and into the hands of the defensive backs. Valwood was able to capitalize off the turnover and put six points on the board.
From then on, it was all Frederica Academy.
The Knights would go on to score the next 27 straight points by capitalizing off of four Valwood turnovers.
Making up for his previous error, Veal connected with wide receiver Bryce Reilly for one of the four Knights touchdowns. The three other touchdowns came from star running back Jordan Triplett through the course of the night.
With only 21 players suited up to play for Frederica, head coach Brandon Derrick was happy with his player’s performance and knew that playing at home to start the season was huge for his players.
“(The) kids have gotten better and better every week,” Derrick said. “They stayed in the means of what we asked for.”
Some of the Knights never stepped off the field, but that didn’t affect the team at all as they rode the momentum of the crowd and defensive performance to the 27-6 victory.
Next week, the Knights will travel to Savannah to take on the Calvary Day Cavaliers for their first road test of the season.