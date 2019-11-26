Nearly 150 swimmers converged on the Brunswick Aquatic Center last Friday to compete in the Frederica Invitational Swim Meet.
For the ﬁrst time this season, the Knights’ boys — Spencer Sullivan, Andrew Kaminer, JJ Briggs and Austin Harmon — got the chance to swim relays, and they took to the event like a fish in water, placing first in both races. Individually, Sullivan set personal bests in the 200m freestyle and 100m fly, and Kaminer and Briggs each notched a personal bests in the 200m individual medley and the 50m freestyle, respectively.
It was Harmon’s first meet following the conclusion of Frederica Academy’s football season, and thus, all of his times were personal bests for this year.
Both the Knights’ girls varsity and junior varsity teams competed as well with Helen Arline, Ryann Hankey, Greta Johnston, Holly Lewis, Chloe Linert, Zoe Linert, Ella Moore, Maddison Moore, Cammie Pope, Charlotte Truett, Lea Maye Smith and Gillian Sullivan each hitting the blocks.
Arline, Hankey, Lewis, Maddison Moore, Pope and Truett each recorded personal best times in the 50m freestyle, while Ella Moore, Zoe Linert, Lewis, and Truett swam personal bests in the 100m freestyle.
Hankey swam a personal best in the 100m backstroke, and Arline and Ella Moore swam personal bests in the 100m breaststroke. Smith swam the 100m freestyle and Gillian Sullivan the swam 50m breaststroke in addition to each competing in the 50m freestyle and backstroke races.
The next day, Frederica Academy’s varsity swimmers traveled to Kingsland to compete in the Camden Invitational, where several swimmers improved on their times from the night before: Spencer Sullivan in the 200m freestyle; Hankey and Ella Moore in the 50m freestyle; the team of Chloe and Zoe Linert, Pope, and Hankey in the 200m freestyle relay, as well as the relay team of Arline, Maddison Moore, Lewis and Truett.
The next time Frederica Academy is set to compete in a meet is Dec. 14 in Ware County.