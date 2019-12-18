Valwood used a big third quarter to pull away from the Frederica Academy girls and score a 40-32 victory on the road Wednesday.
The Knights trailed by just three after two quarters of play despite a desolate first quarter that saw the team score just four points — three coming courtesy a Mary Helen Veal shot from long distance. Frederica found some offensive rhythm in the second, outscoring Valwood 13-11 in its highest-scoring quarter of the game.
Kaitlyn Todd buried a pair of 3s in the second period, and Gracie Veal added five points as the Knights crept back into the contest.
But when both teams came out of the locker rooms, the Valiants blitzed the Knights in a 16-point third quarter led by Alexis Gosier, who poured in 10 of her game-high 23 points in the period.
Frederica would hold Valwood to just four points over the final eight minutes, but it also struggled to put the ball in the basket, managing just six points in the quarter, four coming from the charity stripe — a place the Knights had their share of issues.
The Knights shot 7-of-19 from the free throw line, though the Valiants weren’t any better at 3-of-10.
Gracie Veal scored a team-high 11 points for Frederica Academy in the loss, while Todd and Mary Helen Veal notched nine and eight points, respectively.
Frederica Academy’s boy team held on winning 48-47 over Valwood on Wednesday. With that victory, the boys are now 3-5 on the season.
Coach Carl Nash said it was a good win for Frederica, and his team played hard.
We played extremely hard throughout the game and just very proud of everyone that came off the bench,” Nash said. “They did what they had to do to win the game. We’re very young, and it’s a good sign when you’re young and play like that.”
Right now, Frederica has an eighth-grader starting, and the Knights sixth man is in eighth grade as well. Nash said this squad continues to improve but still has a long way to go.
“We are not even close where we need to be, and we may not even be there this year,” Nash said. “But we’re going to get there at some point. We have a lot of different pieces, and we have a lot of players that haven’t played together. It’s going to take a lot of practice and a lot of game experience to continue to get better. We will have our setbacks here and there, but as long as we continue to improve, we will be fine.”
Two Knights scored in double-digit points against Valwood and eight total guys score. Leading the way was Denver Anthony, who scored 14 points. Close behind him was Brice Rielly with 12 points. Eli Fritchman contributed seven points.
With the youth of this team, Nash said it’s essential to be able to have a lot of players score. He said he usually tries only to play seven guys in a game, but with this team, he can play up to 10. He chose to do that against Valwood, and eight of them got points for the Knights.
“It’s important to be able to rest guys when you need to, especially these young guys, so I can pull them over and talk to them,” Nash said. “Hopefully, we can learn that way. They don’t know yet, a lot of these guys they just don’t know. It takes time and experience. The one thing is most of these guys are very coachable. If they continue to stay coachable, they’ll continue to improve.”
Up next for Frederica’s varsity basketball teams is a trip to Statesboro for a basketball tournament lasting through Saturday. The Knights first opponent will be Robert Toombs Christian Academy on Friday.
Tip-off for the girls is at 2 p.m., and the boys matchup will follow. The two teams also take on Notre Dame Academy Saturday morning with the girls game slated to start at 10 a.m.