Frederica Academy’s football team returns to action this week after having St. Andrew’s forfeit the game last Friday night due to COVID-19 concerns. The Knights head to Bellville and will look to upset the Patriots, who are currently tied at the top of the region with Bulloch.
Pinewood is on a five-game winning streak after going 1-2 to start the season. The Patriots are holding teams to around 15.9 points and are scoring 39.12 points a game.
With the forfeit, the Knights head into this game 5-3 overall and are looking to shake up the region standings as the playoffs quickly approach.
The past week has been about keeping the guys healthy. However, coach Brandon Derrick said practice this week has been competitive.
“We’re trying to stay healthy. I think we’re down 25 dressing this Friday,” Derrick said. “We did a little intra-squad scrimmage yesterday, and the kids got after it — had a good time. We even let them pick their teams, so they did a good job. They got out there and got after each other pretty good, created some competition and practice pretty well yesterday.”
Pinewood has about 50-55 kids dressing on Friday night and a quarterback that can hurt a defense.
Starting quarterback Mic Wasson does it all. So far this season, he’s gone 41-of-95 for 619 yards, eight scores and six interceptions. On the ground, he leads the team with 101 carries for 1,164 yards and 18 touchdown — averaging 11.5 yards a touch.
Last week the Patriots defeated Trinity Christian 49-15. Wasson went 6-of-14 for 70 yards and had three carrels for 128 yards and three touchdowns.
“Mic’s really good. He’s a good quarterback. They’re going to attack you with 11,” Derricks said. “It’s just one of those things — we’re going to be playing 11 on 11 all night instead of trying to get a half-man advantage on either side of the ball because of the quarterback not being a factor.
“He’s a major factor. He can run; he can throw. They’ve got guys with length on offense — they’re going to run the spread. He’s going to be a focal point in it — being the guy that distributes the ball and also carrying it himself.”
Frederica’s defensive front will have to stand tough, and all 11 guys on that side of the ball will have to be ready.
“We’re going to have to play good,” Derrick said. “We’re going to have to read all of our keys pretty correctly. We’re going to have to fly to the ball. We have to gang tackle. We’re going to have to do a lot of things correctly on Friday night. They have a really good offense.”
With Hurricane Eta circling the area, the Knights will look to keep running the ball. Freshman Jordan Triplett will likely get plenty of carries, and Frederica will look to utilize him. However, they’ll have to stretch out the Patriots defense with a few long balls.
The key will be controlling the clock. Derrick said the Patriots will likely play tempo and try to wear down the Knights through the game because of the lack of players dressed out for Frederica.
“We’re going to have to throw the ball down the field. I say that and feel like I’m a broken record, but were going to have to throw it vertically here Friday night,” Derrick said. “Hopefully, we can hit a player or two down the field and loosen them up a little bit.
“We’re going to run the football. Our goal is to come in and run the ball and try to control the clock. I think they’re going to play spread, and they’re probably going to play hurry-up because of our numbers.”
Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. tonight as the Knights look to shake up the region, and the Patriots look to win their sixth straight game.