Following a match at the Savannah Quarters Golf Club, Frederica Academy jumped right back onto the course Thursday for a second consecutive day to face off against Camden.
Frederica lost its match against Hilton Head Christian by a score of 312-323. Hilton Head’s Max Green was the low medalist with a 74, narrowly edging out Frederica’s Roy Boyd and Cason Cavalier, who shot a 75 and 76, respectively.
Ramie Shingler also had a strong round for the Knights, firing off a 79.
“It was a good match, Hilton Head Christian is a powerhouse golf team and have three very strong players,” said Frederica head coach Tom Willis. “Our top three held their own though, with Roy and Cason leading the way with strong, steady rounds. It’s great to see them playing well, especially on a course away from home. That shows they have a strong game, being able to take it on the road like that. Roy is hitting it very long but he has good touch as well, and I think Cason is swinging better than he ever has.
“I think if Cason can figure out his wedge distances and get putts to fall he will be going under par soon. Both he and Roy are capable of that, which will give us a chance to compete for state this year. I’m also happy for Ramie. He finally was able to break 80, with 3 birdies on the day and a strong finish. That has been haunting him since last year. He’s broken 80 in other tournaments, but never for the school. He’s also capable of going much lower than that. That’s a strong top three players we have.”
But the Knights didn’t have the necessary depth in their lineup to come out victorious in Savannah.
Eli Brickman shot a 93, and James Cruikshank and Travis Cavalier each finished with a 95 on the round.
“We need to find a fourth score,” Willis said. “Hopefully the rest of the team members will step up their games and contribute.”