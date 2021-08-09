Three region championships, seven playoff wins, two state championship appearances, and a state title, while constantly bordering on 30 or fewer kids, Frederica Academy has overachieved over the past six seasons in the GISA’s highest classification.
But for now, the Knights may have to take a step back after seeing more than half the roster of its runner-up team graduate this past year.
As many as six or seven first-time players took the field for Frederica on Friday for a scrimmage against Savannah Country Day, and even more were receiving their first starts under the lights. The result was a 34-0 defeat that showed the Knights how far they need to go.
“We looked like what I thought we would right off the bat — like a bunch of guys that have never played,” said Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick.
Competing in as close to game situations as possible, the undermanned Knights were simply overwhelmed by a larger, more experienced team.
Frederica only dressed out 19 players Friday while Savannah Country Day rolled into the stadium with a roster of close to 50. As result, the Hornets had their way through much of the first half.
“Savannah Country Day had 15-16 seniors, a lot like we were last year,” Derrick said. “They steamrolled us early on, but I thought our kids kept fighting and played hard throughout — we didn’t give up any scores in the second half at all.”
One positive takeaway from the contest was the young Knights’ ability to learn from their mistakes. After getting beat for long plays in the first half, Frederica showed an increased understanding of its individual responsibilities in filling in backside gaps and being in the correct position.
Derrick said players have come up to him since watching the film, excitedly telling their coach they see the adjustments he’s asking them to make. That will likely be a consistent theme throughout the year.
“I think for us, it’s just going to be playing time,” Derrick said. “We’re filling in a lot of spots. We graduated 16 seniors, and we had kids that had played for two state championships.
“When you’re trying to do that, you’re rebuilding. We’re rebuilding. I’d love to say we’re reloading, but we’re rebuilding. We’ve had six years of really, really good football, and at a small school, I’d say six years is a blessing. You usually have cycles, and right now. we’re trying to get experience for our guys.”
But Frederica isn’t completely devoid of returning talent.
Running back Jordan Triplett, quarterback Thomas Veal, and skill players Bryce Reilly and Blake Holloway will make up the Knights’ offensive nucleus.
Triplett is coming off a breakout freshman season that saw him take over as the starter early and the season and rush for 1,775 yards and 21 touchdowns, including five 200-yard performances in his final seven games. Veal passed for more than 1,000 yards and 10 scores in his first season as the starting signal caller.
While the Knights will likely need to lean on that core early, the team is still has some time before it opens its season on the road against Valwood.
Frederica will participate in a large joint practice at Robert Toombs that will feature a couple of other programs this Friday, and a week later, Bethesda Academy will make the trip to St. Simons for one final scrimmage.
Even the early-season slate will serve as litmus tests for the Knights, who hope to be turning into the best versions of themselves come region play in October.
“Those first ones, they count in our power ranking, but they don’t really count in our region,” Derrick said. “It’s a catch-22, but at the same time, if we can win the region, we’ll be happy. You want to win the region and get yourself in the playoffs with a pretty good seed.
“But we went in last year as the sixth seed, so what does it matter as long as you can get into the playoffs.”