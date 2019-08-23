Frederica Academy used a blistering pace and talented skill players to power the most explosive offense in school history last year.
And though some of the players on the field have changed, the way the Knights attack opposing defenses should remain the same.
Gone are skill players Jaylin Simpson, Ja’Shawn Sheffield, Patrick Brunson, and Isaiah Jackson — the foundation of a unit that tallied a program-record 559 points and 5,230 yards of offense. The quartet was responsible for 37 rushing touchdowns and more than 2,200 yards on the ground, in addition to 12 touchdown catches and 1,154 receiving yards.
At quarterback, Simpson threw for 1,433 yards and 15 touchdowns to just one interception.
But, in spite of the copious losses, Frederica has the ingredients to cook up another high-powered offense. The key will be pacing itself early on in the season.
The Knights will once again look to weaponize a mach-speed pace in attacking defenses, but the team’s limited numbers will make that plan difficult at times.
“My biggest fear is just that we’re not going to be able to have the numbers to do what we do,” said Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick. “I think if we play fast like we’re capable of, we wear people down, but at the same time, we’re going to wear ourselves down.
“It’s a catch-22 right now. We’re going to have to figure out how to balance it all out.”
Derrick has spoken about his desire to lean on running back Denver Anthony, who was second on the team last season with 763 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns (he also tossed four scoring passes), and Avery Cobb, who carried the ball 15 times for 136 yards, but until the Knights work themselves into game shape, the offense will be by committee.
Expect Deke Jernigan and Kyle Perez to be in the mix at running back with Jaden Rose and Josh Meadows set to get some carries from receiver spot as well.
“I just think you’ve got six or seven kids, for us, rotating out,” Derrick said.
With freshman Tyler Devlin in line to take over for Simpson at quarterback, it would be easy to assume Frederica would become increasingly run heavy to protect the inexperienced signal caller, but that doesn’t necessarily appear to be the case.
“I try to say that we’re going to be run heavy, but I will say this, Tyler Devlin, the freshman quarterback, he was very impressive at camp,” Derrick said. “He’s picking up the offense very, very fast. He’s starting to understand what we’re looking at, what we’re seeing, what our reads are.”
The Knights run a multiple-read offense in which both a run and pass play are called each snap and it’s up to the quarterback to read the key defender and make a quick decision.
Though Devlin will be relied upon to make those split-second decisions without much in the way of varsity experience, the offense has been more fluid in practice and scrimmages than even Derrick expected at this point.
Where Frederica will have the benefit of experience is along the offensive line, where it’ll have seven or eight players capable of rotating in and playing multiple positions.
Josh Elliott has been a staple for the Knights up front since starting at guard his freshman year. Now a junior, Elliott will slide to center, where he’ll to be responsible for making all the calls and relaying assignments to the rest of the line.
Joining Elliott up front will be returning starter Will Thompson, Zach Powell and Thomas Grimm, who each played around half the snaps last season, and Austin Harmon, Garrett Squire, and Will Counts, who have each also seen time along the line of scrimmage.
“We’re pretty experienced up front, which is a good thing,” Derrick said. “We’re not huge, but we’re experienced. Most of our kids played last year on the offensive line.
“We’re probably not going to average about 205 up front, but we’re going to use our athleticism, and if we stay low and drive our feet, we have a pretty good shot of being pretty successful on offense.”
Like a year ago, the key for Frederica Academy is not in how it begins the season, rather how it finishes.
The Knights averaged just shy of 40 points per game over the regular season. However, firing on all cylinders in the postseason, Frederica averaged more than 53 points per contest while running at a breakneck pace over its final three games.
“We’re going to have to do what we do best,” Derrick said. “And right now, we went into camp running this hurry-up offense at a very, very fast pace, and we were very successful at it. We can’t change too much. We can’t deviate too much from our plan that our kids feel comfortable with.”