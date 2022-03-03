Frederica Academy is 2-for-2 this season after notching another victory Tuesday in the Low Country Invitational held at the Berkley Hall and Cheschesse Creek golf clubs in Bluffton, S.C.
The Knights shot a 5-under 211 on the par 72 course at Berkeley Hall on Monday to carry a 12-stroke lead into Round 2, which saw FA shoot 1 over 211 at par 70 Chechessee Creek to secure the win by 19 strokes over second-place Porter Gaud.
The individual crown also went to a Knight for the second straight event to open the season with Jackson Byrd firing off a 10-under 132 to take the top spot on the leaderboard.
Coming off a relatively disappointing even par for the freshman phenom in the first tournament of the year, chilly temperatures in Round 1 of the Low Country Invitational wouldn’t stop Byrd from going low, pacing the field with a 7-under 65.
“He made his round look easy by hitting fairways and making putts the entire day,” said Frederica head coach Kevin Roberts. “It was fun to watch.”
Leading off the final group in Round 2, Byrd got off to a solid start on a challenging Chechessee Creek course featuring greens that play fast downhill and slope off on all sides.
“Your miss was short and you wanted to leave yourself with an uphill putt if you could control it,” Kevin Roberts said.
Byrd ran into some rare trouble on the backside when a few loose shots would keep him from lowering his score through Nos. 10-14, remaining at 1 over for the round until he dropped an eagle on the par 5 No. 15 to all but wrap up the individual title. He would finish the day with a 3-under 67 to also set the tournament scoring record.
Fellow Frederica freshman Jack Roberts finished third at the Low Country Invitational after winning the season-opening Camden Classic, and perhaps more impressively, his 1-under 141 for the tournament was a relative disappointment for the young standout.
Jack Roberts had a nice round on Day 1, making the turn at 2 over before ripping off a run that saw him record four birdies and an eagle in a six-hole span to fall to 4 under entering the final hole.
“That got my round going for sure — the cup looked a little bigger, and the disappointing double lit a fire inside,” Jack Roberts said. “I knew I had to get it back since Jackson was going low and the team needed me.”
Unfortunately, Jack Roberts would have to settle for a 69 on the round when his drive on No. 18 went right, leading to a bogey.
Like his cohort, Jack Roberts slowed a bit playing a tough course on Day 2, making the turn at 1 over. He did make a nice chip in for birdie on No. 10 to save what looked to be a potential bogey following a drive into the hazard and get back to even par.
“At the time, I was hoping that provided a spark that would kickstart his round,” said Kevin Roberts.
However that wasn’t the case. Bogeys on Nos. 11 and 13 set Jack Roberts back to 2 over on the day, but he was able to work himself back to even par over the final five holes.
Sophomore Aarnav Nath and senior Roy Boyd also had solid tournaments for Frederica, shooting off a 77 and 78, respectively in the first round, both consistent in hitting fairways and greens.
“It’s tough to come to a course and not have a practice round,” Kevin Roberts said. “So we arrived early, and the boys put in the work in the greens to try and I’ll get comfortable with the speeds. The more these two play, the better they will get.”
Following a Hibachi dinner that doubled as a camaraderie building exercise for the team Monday night, Nath and Boyd continued to play steady golf. Both went into the turn at 1 over, helping Frederica seize full control down the stretch.
Still unsatisfied with his outing, Nath turned his game up a notch, starting his final nine holes with a couple pars and a birdie to drop him back even through 12, where he would ultimately finish the round.
“It was nice to see that Aarnav had a great day,” Kevin Roberts said. “That was big for the Knights, and perhaps a bit of a confidence booster moving forward.”
Boyd’s back nine went the other way. A couple of unfortunate breaks led Frederica’s captain to an 81 for the final round.
“I was playing so well, and just had a few bad breaks. I had back-to-back hard lip outs on holes 10 and 11, then I hit a great wedge that sucked back off the green on 12. Just frustrating that it can be gone just like that.”
The Knights’ head coach expects Boyd will bounce back this weekend when Frederica Academy competes In the Johnny Paulk Invitational at Jekyll Island Golf Club’s Pine Lake Course on Saturday.
“Roy will learn from this and move on to the next one,” Kevin Roberts said. “He’s already looking forward to competing in our next tournament.”