The Frederica boys and girls golf teams took to the courses on Thursday to face off against a couple of programs from around the Golden Isles.
Frederica’s boys faced off against Glynn Academy at Brunswick Country Club, while the girls competed in a trimatch against Camden County and Ware County at Laurel Island Links.
Taking on the Terrors, the two teams went down to the very end as both teams were tied at 310 at the end of the tournament. Forced to go to a playoff with the top two golfers from each side taking part in the playoff, Aarnav Nath (73) and Thomas Sams (75) put together a par/birdie performance to win the hole by way of a playoff over Glynn’s bogey/birdie.
Nath also finished as the low medalist of the day with head coach Tom Willis highlighting the late stretch Nath and Sams had to not only pull through in regulation but for the playoff victory.
“Aarnav and Thomas continued their strong play with good, solid rounds,” Willis said. “Aarnav had a strong finish with birdies on 16 and 17 which were huge, and he had a very solid par on the playoff hole, hitting a great drive and a shot to the middle of the green under a lot of pressure. He ended up having a nervy little 3-footer for par to win the match, which he hit right in the center of the cup. Aarnav has really played well lately and has shown good leadership on the course.”
Willis went on to mention how solid Sams has been from the team as a freshman, as he chipped his shot in the playoff to give Frederica the advantage.
“He hit a great drive on the playoff hole in the fairway but got a really bad break when his ball ended up right in the middle of a deep sand divot. He couldn’t quite get the approach shot to the green, and was left with a 20-yard flop shot that was really tough as he was short-sided to the hole. He hit a super shot, landing just onto the green, and rolling into the hole in dramatic fashion. That was a huge shot, as Williamson Mosher from Glynn Academy had stuck his approach shot to 6 inches for birdie, so we needed something big. For a freshman to pull that off, that says a lot about Thomas. I am just really impressed with his play this year.
Willis went on to say that although the rest of the team struggled with the remaining five golfers all shooting in the 80s, every shot matters as they did enough to get the tie and force a playoff.
“It shows that every shot matters, and as a player, you have to grind everything out.” Willis said.
Just as every shot mattered in the boys match, the girls match had the same feeling as the Lady Knights edged out Camden County by one shot.
Georgia Blount of Camden County won the low medalist of the tournament, shooting a 38, two shots better than Frederica’s Parker Jules.
Jules was joined by Addison Seban (48) and Margaret Gandy (49) who helped push the team to victory as all three had strong holes that coach Laura Seban highlighted.
“Parker had a great round and actually played better than she scored,” Seban said. “Every phase of her game was solid and was capped by a birdie on the 9th hole. She was 1-over after six holes but some tough pin placements and a bad break on a drive contributed to her 4-over round. She played her best match of the year.”
Coach Seban said Seban and Gandy played better rounds than what shows on the scorecards.
“Addison played her best round of the year and also played better than she scored,” Seban said. “The highlight of her round was a tap in birdie on the 2nd hole. The work she put in practicing her chipping and putting paid off. She was able to play consistently good on every hole. Margaret continued to play very solidly. Every phase of her game continues to improve but that is overshadowed by her positive attitude about the game. She loves golf, and it shows with everything she does on the course. Her putting and chipping continue to be the strong part of her game. I could not have been happier with their overall performance. They demonstrated great teamwork and exhibited outstanding sportsmanship. They made Frederica proud.”
The Frederica boys will be playing in the Stratford Cup at Retreat and Plantation on Sunday and Monday afternoon. The girls have a qualifier at Retreat on Wednesday as they have no scheduled matches for the upcoming week.