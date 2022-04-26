The Knights fell just short of their bid to bring the GISA Class 3A golf state championship back to St. Simons.
Frederica Academy shot a 23-over 311 at the Harbor Club on Lake Oconee to finish second for the second consecutive season after having previously won 13 straight state titles. Brookwood captured back-to-back state championships with a score of 301.
“This won’t sit well with our guys,” said Knights head coach Kevin Roberts. “They’ll remember this one for a little while. I’m hoping a year from now they remember this feeling, and it sparks something.”
Led by a talented pair of freshmen that entered the tournament with an under par average for the season, Frederica found itself in a battle as Jack Roberts and Jackson Byrd struggled to find their magic.
Roberts birdied No. 2 to get off to a good start, but he gave it right back with a bogey on the ensuing hole before a poor drive led to a triple bogey on No. 4. He would make the turn at 4 over, and bogeys on Nos. 10-11 only added to the frustration.
Though he recovered late with birdies on two of his final three holes, Roberts finished at 4-over 76 — still good enough for all-state honors, but a relative disappointment for the standout.
“I felt like I hit the ball decent,” Roberts said. “My driver was off a little bit and that put me in some situations that didn’t allow me to score. It didn’t help that I had two three-putts also.”
Byrd got off to a better start with six straight pars, but he ran into trouble on No. 7 when he hit his tee shot over the green and into the water, eventually resulting in a double bogey.
On Byrd’s next hole, the wind switched and his 8-iron shot came up short of the green and plugged into the side bunker, leading to a second straight double bogey. After cruising through his first six holes, he was +4, in the blink of an eye.
“I had one bad swing and an unfortunate break in the bunker, but otherwise I was playing well,” Byrd said.
Byrd made the turn at 4 over, and like Roberts, his score rose to 6 over late in the round before a birdie on 17 ended his day on a positive note at 5-over 77.
Another one of Frederica’s talented youngsters, sophomore Aarnav Nath, was also unable to find his peak form, struggling to find fairways for a good bit of his round. Nath shot a 12-over 84 on the day.
“He had missed with the driver left and irons right,” Coach Roberts said. “It’s tough to trust the swing when things are missing in both directions. He fought hard and didn’t give up. He’s got immense talent and much of the team’s success in the future has Arnie as a big part in that. He’ll bounce back.”
But while the Knights went through some bumps with its youth, veteran Roy Boyd came to play in his final tournament at Frederica. The senior captain shot a 2-over 74 to finish in third place overall — just two strokes shy of the individual champion.
“Roy was in control of his game all day,” Coach Roberts said. “I figured he was going to have a great day, he played well in the practice rounds, and putted very well in his preparation.”
Boyd never found himself too far over par the entire day, brushing off any miscues to stay calm and collected. He plodded his way around the course perfectly, providing himself ample opportunities. Though Boyd bogeyed his final hole, it wouldn’t dampen his spirit in the least.
After earning all-state honors to cap off his prep career, Boyd is set to attend Princeton in the fall.
“Roy is such an amazing individual,” Coach Roberts said. “He’s a great person. I’m not sure I’ve been around anyone like Roy. I’ve been around him for much of his junior golf years, and he’s got so much talent. He’s a great student too, and I hope he has opportunities to play college golf. He’d be an asset to any team.”
Ramie Shingler also wrapped up his career at Frederica Academy at the state tournament, where he shot a 14-over 86. Next, Shingler has his sights set on attending UGA in the fall.
“Ramie may be the biggest success story of the year,” Coach Roberts said. “He worked extremely hard all year and earned his spot as the teams fifth man. I was hoping for his career low score today, and he had been trending in that direction. He has a lot of talent, also. I’ve loved getting to know Ramie as a person this year. He’s very personable, funny, and such a nice kid. I’m going to miss him.”