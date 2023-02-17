Frederica Academy notched a win in its first golf outing of the season Thursday at Savannah Harbor.
Led by Campbell Williams and Travis Cavalier, who tied for low medalists with rounds of 38, the Frederica boys defeated The Habersham School 154-171.
“Campbell had a good chip-in at the fifth for his second birdie of the day, and Travis was solid all day with seven pars and two bogeys,” said Knights head coach Tom Willis. “Travis had two great up and downs from bunkers, with one them nearly holed.”
Aarnav Nath and Lance Reid each finished a stroke back of their teammates for the lead with scores of 39, Charle Suddeth shot a 42, and Thomas Sams rounded out the scoring at 45.
“It was very windy out there, and Savannah Harbor had brand new greens which were rock hard and were not holding the ball at all, so scoring conditions were very tough,” Willis said. “After watching a few holes, I was wondering if anyone was going to break 40, but I thought we did a good job with long putts, chipping and avoiding big numbers.”
Frederica Academy also saw Parker Jules and Addie Seban compete against Habersham in the program’s first varsity girls match. Despite a 93-97 loss, there was a lot to be encouraged about from the outing.
“Although Parker had an off day, I thought Addie did very well,” Willis said. “Her 50 was her low score so far for her young golf career. We will pick up Margaret Gandy after she finishes basketball season, and that will be a big help to the girls team.”
Frederica Academy golf is set to return to action next Saturday when it competes in the Camden Classic at Osprey Cove.
