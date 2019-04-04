Frederica Academy finished fifth in a 13-team field Tuesday at the Stratford Invitational at Idle Hour Golf Club in Macon.
Brookstone and First Presbyterian were declared co-champions when the tie between the two remained unbroken following a two-hole playoff and the round was called due to darkness.
The Knights shot a 324 for the round, led by Ryan McHugh’s score of 78.
“It was a rough day for the team,” Frederica head coach Tom Willis said in a statement. “Idle hour is a tough course. It's very tight with really fast bent grass greens and very hilly. It's different golf than we are used to playing. We all got off to pretty rough starts.
“Ryan was 5-over through 8, but birdied the 9th and then had a long string of pars. But he finished bogey-double on the last two holes which was disappointing for him.”
Michael Tindle and Roy Boyd both shot 81, and Cason Cavalier finished with an 84. Individuals Ramie Shingler and James Cruikshank shot 84 and 96, respectively.
Luke Dasher of First Presbyterian was the low medalist with a 70.
“Michael was 8-over after 5 holes, but played in from there very well. That's good that he could hold the round together,” Willis said. “Cason and Roy couldn't seem to get it up and down like they normally do. I was happy with Ramie who shot 39 on the front and was the low man on the team for a while, but he had some big numbers on the back after losing a ball out of bounds on the 13th.
“Overall, it was basically a learning experience and although we didn't play well it was good tournament experience for these guys. I've noticed in years past that when a team has a bad tournament they usually come back and have a good one later.”